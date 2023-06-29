Things Diane said to Julia the dresser

From Diane Von Furstenberg’s Instagram @ therealdvf

Not long ago I wrote here about the podcast of Julia Louis-DreyfusWiser than me, in which she interviews women older than her and smarter than her. The goal: to listen more to old women. Some of the insights she shared appeared in the post Jane Fonda In the episode where Julia interviews her. Since then I have listened to almost all the episodes, and I feel thatDiane von Furstenberg (76) should receive a similar treatment.

The things Diane said to Julia:

1. living instead of aging. Instead of asking someone how old they are, ask: How many years have you lived? Age = life. When you replace thinking about age with thinking about years of life, Diane says, it changes everything.

Julia: Do you like being your age?

Diane: I like being alive and age marks the number of years I’m alive, so yes, I like being my age.

2. The clothes you “must” have in your closet. Julia asked Diane about the sheath dress she posted, and if she thinks there are items we all must have. The answer is, of course, no: “The most important thing is to be true to yourself and try to like yourself as much as possible. Your clothes should be comfortable for you and represent who you are, or allow you to be who you are. Each of us has a few clothes that she tends to wear over and over again and they become her style.’

3. What about shirt moon? Don’t everyone need a moon shirt? Diane: “No, but they all need a black golf.”

4. The Mirror Paradox. Diane, like most of us, likes what she sees in the mirror. The problems start when someone else takes a picture of her (I can’t possibly look *like* this).

5. Grow up gracefully. Julia asks Diane what she thinks about this concept and Diane mentions that you just need to change the word: Instead of growing up gracefully, live gracefully.

6. Live without fear. Diane was born a year and a half after her mother was released from Auschwitz: “I am a woman whose very existence, her birth, was a victory. I was born with my mother’s torch of freedom in my hand.’ Her mother did not allow her to be afraid. If she was afraid of the dark, her mother would lock her in a dark place, she was not allowed to be a victim and no matter what happened. This childhood made her fearless: “When you move fear aside, reality remains the same reality, but you are able to face it without fear.”

7. All you have is your character. “I learned that you can lose everything in life, except your character. He stays with you. Character is your inner house – and that’s what people call strength.’

8. People and objects on which life is seen. “I don’t judge anyone and everyone has the right to do what they want. Personally, since childhood, I prefer things that show the life they lived.’

9. Relax is a strange word. When Diane is asked what she is doing to relaxshe changes the word to relax in words clear the noises. The thing that fills her the most is being alone in nature. She spends every day two hours in the depths of the sea swimming and meditating. (Before we try to adopt let’s remember that this is possible because she has a private boat and crew members who watch over her from afar).

10. Build around light. “I’m entering the winter of my life, and it can be long or short,” Diane says: “And in the winter of life it’s important to focus on utilizing our strength, knowledge, experience and connections to help others, to improve the situation, and it’s true – the world today seems corrupt and horrible, But we must continue to look for the light, share the light, build around the light. Because in the end the light is what drives away the darkness.’

