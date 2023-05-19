Third Up: improvements in infrastructure, economic development and social welfare

The Tercero Arriba department experienced important advances in various areas thanks to the works and projects promoted by the Government of Córdoba.

For example, among the works of high value for the residents, we are working on the recovery of the Río Tercero spa, in an area of ​​66,700 square meters.

In addition, the works of Industrial Parks that provide urban planning and territorial ordering, generation of local employment, local and regional economic and productive growth stand out.

In this department, a park was inaugurated in Hernando and the one in Río Tercero was expanded. The Tancacha project is under construction and there are five new projects in Hernando 2, Corralito, Oliva, Almafuerte and James Craik.

Progress in productive sectors

We improve the routes for the progress of the productive sectors. In this sense, we are paving the entrance between Punta del Agua – Las Isletillas, favoring the transfer of cereals characteristic of the area. We also paved the E79 provincial route between Villa Ascasubi and Oncativo.

The work to systematize the rural watershed in the eastern area of ​​Hernando – Tranche Camino S246 – Bajo De Lingua to Arroyo De Tegua – whose main objective is to manage runoff in the sector, protecting Provincial Route 6 and the productive rural area, was completed.

With the contracting of the Manisero Gas Pipeline, the repowering of numerous towns such as Hernando, Almafuerte, Colonia Almada, Corralito, Río Tercero, Tancacha, among others, was achieved.

Currently, we continue advancing with the project for the Manisero ll work, which will allow the connection of numerous industrial, commercial and neighboring establishments to the natural gas service.

In home gas networks in Corralito, the Agricultural Technical Institute was connected to the service. Likewise, extensions of the Corralito, Dalmacio Velez, Río Tercero, Tancacha, and Villa Ascasubi networks were managed.

We continue to develop the supply of natural gas to Hernando and Almafuerte, and there we build basic infrastructure (gas pipeline and regulating plant).

From the Government of Córdoba we completed the work on home sewerage networks with more than six thousand meters of pipes in the town of Las Perdices, extending the service to 2,700 inhabitants. And the work on the sewage treatment plant in the town of Hernando is underway, benefiting more than 12,000 residents.

We continue to expand the electrical network in our province and we are building aerial substations in Pampayasta Norte. We are also incorporating more infrastructure in the electricity transmission network to increase the energy that supplies the city of Río Tercero.

Assistance, health and education

We continue betting on the future of our young people, and for that reason we built two new ProA schools to promote the training of students in new technologies. The new buildings are located in Tancacha and Río Tercero.

We also set up 30 classrooms for the Aurora program and seven rooms for kindergartens.

The department has nine Nursery Rooms in Río Tercero, Tancacha, Villa Ascasubi, Almafuerte, Las Perdices, Colonia Almada, Hernando and Corralito. Currently, there are a total of 310 children under the program.

We optimized the health infrastructure in this Tercero Arriba department, with a new highly complex hospital in the city of Río Tercero. With this new building, which has state-of-the-art medical equipment, a new institution is incorporated into the network of public health centers and benefits more than 120,000 residents of the area.

With the purpose of offering infrastructure for the neighborhood union, a sports center was built in Río Tercero and work continues on another space in Tancacha.

security and housing

Within the framework of the Province’s security plan, 12 new cell phones were delivered to Hernando, Oliva, Río Tercero, James Craik, Villa Ascasubi, Almafuerte, and Tancacha.

In the department, 10 Women’s Points were inaugurated in the localities of Almafuerte, Corralito, General Fotheringham, Las Isletillas, Oliva, North Pampayasta, Punta del Agua, Third River, Tancacha and Villa Ascasubi.

To solve the housing deficit for the most vulnerable sectors, we delivered 267 seed homes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

