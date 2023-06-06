third week of Social Development protests against the “gnocchi”

The Social Development workers of Neuquén announced, at 6, that they would cut traffic on Route 22 (Avenida Mosconi) and Anaya, in front of the ministry headquarters. this is the tthird week of protests against the “gnocchi”, because they denounce “well-to-do” income and recategorization. They demand that Governor Omar Gutiérrez intervene and reverse the decree of 516 income.

Lorena Zarate, one of the protesters, explained that the cut will be total, as in previous days.

Previously, this worker and another of her colleagues, Pilar Ordoñez, indicated that the conflict began after the April 16 elections, in which the MPN lost the governorship. It was when they found out about a January decree, which was not in the Official Gazette because it had been placed on reserve, and which ordered 516 transfers to permanent staff.

The protesters assure that they are people who, for the most part, do not work in the area. Also, that unjustified recategorizations were given. They added that there is a case of someone working for the CALF public services cooperative and collecting the salary for Development. Also, that there is a person exonerated in 2017 for aggravated robbery, with house arrest, in addition to another who was recently appointed councilor.

In contrast, they denounce that the recategorizations provided for in the collective labor agreement are not complied with and that there are people who cannot retire because their salaries are very low because of this.

Both Zarate and Ordoñez insisted that they presented a note to Gutiérrez requesting his intervention, but they have received no response.

When asked why the protest was taking place outside the union organization, Zárate stated that the decree was signed by both unions (ATE and UPCN), that each one has their people on the list, along with the Government.

“Not only are they accomplices, they are also they are lying to our faces because we have been making the pertinent claims (…) patience ran out when the union decided to drop its pants and deliver us on a tray,” criticized the worker, who clarified that she is affiliated with UPCN.

The general secretary of ATE, Carlos Quintriqueo assured, in RÍO NEGRO RADIO: «when they went to consult us at the time We have given them an answer.”

The leader recalled that the decree was from January. In addition, he pointed out that the reclassifications were of around 2,000 workers and that many had more than 15 years of seniority. “They have to be given the frame recognizing the function of working during all these years,” he said.

For him, he remarked, the claim “has some internal party political tintand that there is “some kind of broken promise after election«.



