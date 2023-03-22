Home Entertainment Third yes word for Christian and Bettina Wulff
Christian and Bettina Wulff (archive photo) Photo: cvi jhe pil

From BZ/dpa

Ex-Federal President Christian Wulff (63) and his wife Bettina Wulff (49) said yes for the third time. This was confirmed by the office of the former Federal President in Berlin on Wednesday.

RTL, BILD and other media had previously reported on the wedding. “Bettina and Christian Wulff got married on Saturday, March 18, 2023, among family and friends,” said a spokeswoman for Christian Wulff. “It was a very nice celebration.”

The couple had their first civil marriage in 2008, and their son was born shortly thereafter. At the beginning of 2013 they separated. In May 2015, a revival of the relationship became known, and the couple got married in a church. The next separation followed in 2018.

In the summer of 2021, it became public that the couple was back together.

