Thirteen Arts Festival | "Qu Qiubai" in the eyes of screenwriter Luo Zhou

Kunqu Opera “Qu Qiubai” is directed by the Propaganda Department of Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, produced by Jiangsu Performing Arts Group, and created and performed by Kunqu Opera House. The play is based on the life story of Qu Qiubai, one of the early leaders of the Communist Party of China, a great Marxist, an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, theorist and propagandist, and one of the important founders of Chinese revolutionary literature. The play is specially invited to write by Luo Zhou, president of Jiangsu Academy of Literature and Art Creation, directed by Zhang Manjun, winner of the Plum Blossom Award and a famous director, and directed by Shi Xiaomei, winner of the Plum Blossom Award and Kunqu Opera artist Zhao Jian. The winner of the Magnolia Protagonist Award and a national first-class actor Shi Xiaming plays Qu Qiubai. The two Plum Blossom Award winners, Ke Jun and Kong Aiping, and the elites of the young generation such as Zhou Xin, Xu Sijia, Sun Jing, Zhao Yutao, Qian Wei, etc. .

From “Mei Lanfang: Mei Lang of the Year” to “Jiangjiang City”, and then to “Qu Qiubai”, this is the third cooperation between Luo Zhou and Jiangsu Kun. When she decided to create the revolutionary Kunqu Opera “Qu Qiubai”, Luo Zhou first went to check the information. After reading two editions of the chronology, the book of letters and many commentaries, she decided to adopt a brand-new screenwriting method. The play is divided into two parts: day and night. Taking the time line after Qu Qiubai’s arrest as the axis, the day shows Qu Qiubai’s confrontation with the enemy, until he sacrificed his life for justice. The night shows the important fragments of Qu Qiubai’s inner world of family, friendship and love by means of fantasy or retrospect.

In this play, the basis of artistic creation is historical facts, whether it is Qu Qiubai’s address to Yang Zhihua as “love love”, or the detailed process of the Kuomintang’s turn to persuade Qu Qiubai to surrender, including the details of the seal carving in Qu Qiubai’s prison, the song playing before the sentence, etc., all have history. can depend on.

With the reading and sorting of materials, in Luo Zhou’s mind, Qu Qiubai is no longer just a great and distant revolutionary martyr, but a predecessor who once lived on this land and gave everything to revitalize China.

“There was once such a noble person in our world who worked hard with all his strength to strive for a happier life for future generations and for us.” Such charisma and firm belief are touching. When Luo Zhou started writing the script, this moving expression showed in her writing. No matter the refusal to persuade surrender in the daytime reality, or the review of family, love and friendship in the night, “this one” Qu Qiubai is full of flesh and blood.

Before his sacrifice, Qu Qiubai wrote down his last dream: on the evening of June 17, 1935, in the path of dreaming, the setting sun was fading, the cold current was sombre, like a fairyland. The next day I read a Tang Dynasty poem, and suddenly came across the sentence “The setting sun destroys the chaotic mountains”, and because of the collection of sentences, I got the song “Occasionally Cheng”: The setting sun destroys the chaotic mountains, and the fallen leaves and cold springs can be heard endlessly. I have endured Lingyou for ten years, and my heart is half verse. When such an open-minded image is presented on the stage, how can people not be sincerely admired and admired, and feel a huge emotional shock.

As a screenwriter, in Luo Zhou’s eyes, the skill of framing the plot is of course important, but the most touching thing is the noble personalities and firm beliefs of the senior revolutionary fighters, and the truth of their lives in dedicating everything and even their lives for the country and the nation. “No writer can make up such a character out of thin air. What supports and completes this work is the majestic, full, and tenacious life of revolutionary fighters. Their faith is the light that blooms from life and guides us all the way. .”

