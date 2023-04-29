Thirteen Years of Unfinished Business Innovation is Too Difficult, and It’s Not Easy to Keep Upright – yqqlm

Author: Li Yu

In the context of the domestic suspense drama “Unfinished is the norm, not unfinished is abnormal”, it is very rare for the new drama “Thirteen Years in the Dust” of the Misty Theater to remain unfinished. Different from some suspense dramas that start high and go low, after the finale of “Thirteen Years in the Dust”, Douban’s score remained stable at 8.1 points, second only to the theater’s well-known “The Hidden Corner” and “The Silent Truth”.

Although “Thirteen Years in the Dust” does not have the artistic exploration and rich metaphors of “The Hidden Corner”, nor does it have the majestic and emotional strength of “The Silent Truth”, it also has its successful methodology: advancing the narrative solidly and simply, allowing the A story stands up and the characters stand up. Maybe it doesn’t have the eye-catching brilliance, but it doesn’t make the story fall into pieces.

Criminal investigation reasoning: do not deviate, do not slack

“Thirteen Years in the Dust” is adapted from Lou Xiaopeng’s suspense novel “Light of the Dark Night”, with Lou Xiaopeng as the screenwriter and Liu Haibo as the director. The series is about a serial murder case spanning thirteen years from 1997 to 2010. Many women died strangely, and their death poses are highly related to the content of the oil painting. In 1997, the criminal policeman Wei Zhengrong (played by Chen Jianbin) was mainly responsible for solving the case, but he finally left the front line disheartened; in 2000, Wei Zhengrong’s former apprentice Lu Xingzhi (played by Chen Xiao) has grown into a criminal policeman in his own right. When the serial murder case recurred, he teamed up with Wei Zhengrong to restart the old case and investigate the new case, revealing the truth through the fog.

As a criminal investigation drama, the detection of criminal cases is naturally the main body of the story, and suspense and reasoning constitute an important source of the aesthetic charm of criminal investigation dramas. In previous criminal investigation dramas, the story frame of a big case covering a small case was generally adopted. A big case runs through the whole drama, and at the same time, a criminal case is solved every 2-3 episodes. Such a framework can effectively control the rhythm of the story and enrich the suspenseful elements of the story; the risk is that it is easy to cause the main line to deviate, the theme to slack, and the guest to overwhelm the main character.

In setting up the case, “Thirteen Years in the Dust” adopts a more challenging strategy: the whole play always focuses on serial murders, and does not deviate from the main line to focus on other criminal cases. This can effectively gather the audience’s attention and enhance the audience’s stickiness to follow the drama. However, the difficulty of this narrative lies in the fact that it is necessary to ensure that the relevant information of this serial murder can effectively fill the space of 24 episodes, instead of “injecting water” with too many irrelevant emotional dramas and life dramas.

There is a clever “workaround” in the script of “Thirteen Years in the Dust”: This serial murder case has its own invisible “unit drama”. That is, while the two detectives were investigating this serial murder case, new cases continued to occur. These new cases are not deviant from the main line, they are also part of this serial murder case. Every murder case brings new conflict points and changes in the plot, but it is attached to the main line at the same time.

The serial murders in film and television dramas are not only the background of the story, but also a kind of dramatic “stimulation” in many cases, with strong topicality and impact. From the perspective of audience psychology, the story of the murderer pulls the audience out of the normalized and orderly living environment with its “unconventional”, giving the audience a thrilling and fearful experience while also allowing the audience to reap the defamiliarization effect psychological pleasure. This is why today’s criminal investigation suspense dramas have increasingly “novel” case settings.

The setting of the serial murder case in “Thirteen Years of Dust” also has a certain “novelty”, it is a “literary murder case”. The murderer was stimulated by the painting “Paradise on Earth” by the famous Dutch painter Hans Boulanger and started to kill. He also put on a shape for each dead person, which was similar to a character in “Paradise on Earth”; the murderer was at the scene of the crime The HB pencil left behind is the abbreviation of the initials of Hans Boulanger’s English name. The interweaving of beauty, perversion, cruelty and death makes the serial murder case in the play “unique”.

Time Weight: Persistence in Change

“Re-examination of old cases” is a narrative strategy adopted by many suspense dramas nowadays, including the previous “Who is He” and the new drama “The Long Season” directed by Xin Shuang, which is currently on the air. The same is true for “Thirteen Years in the Dust”. The “Thirteen Years” in the title of the play already shows that “time” plays a very important role in this play. It’s just that suspense dramas play with “time”, but time may not always have weight in the drama. In some unsuccessful works, time is not only light, but the two-line narrative only creates troubles for the audience to understand.

“Thirteen Years in the Dust” did not fall into this trap. Although it is a two-line narrative at two time points in 1997 and 2010, the implementation of “Thirteen Years in the Dust” is orderly, clear and orderly. This is largely due to the amazing transitions between different timelines, which maximizes the charm of montage.

The two-line narrative is naturally not just for showing off skills, but also for narrative and writing. From 1997 to 2010, what the audience can clearly see is that some things have changed and some things have not changed.

Various criminal investigation techniques have changed. In 1997, various domestic technical conditions were relatively backward, and there was no DNA technology. Fingerprint identification had to be “identified” by the naked eye of senior criminal police. To find useful information from the vast amount of data, one could only rely on “manual” investigation of suspects or victims. The relevant information of the perpetrators can only be visited one by one… At that time, the method of reasoning and investigating cases was very “cumbersome”, and the limitations of objectivity sometimes made detectives helpless.

By 2010, the popularization of monitoring, the availability of DNA technology, and the advancement of various computer tools have made criminal suspects more and more invisible, and the police’s efficiency in solving cases has also been greatly improved. This makes it possible to re-examine many old cases. In the past, due to technical conditions, suspects in some vicious cases escaped from the law, but this does not mean that it has been forgotten by people. Once technology finds a new breakthrough, those seeking justice will follow closely.

This is something that has remained unchanged for a long time. In the play, the police, represented by Wei Zhengrong and Lu Xingzhi, are always seeking the truth and pursuing justice. They use their flesh and blood to build a city of steel in peaceful times. Even if there is no uplifting sensationalism at the end of the episode, the audience can still feel this heavy responsibility and protection through the weight of time.

It takes a long time to see people’s hearts. After a long time, you can see certain persistence, and you can also see people’s true heart. In thirteen years, both Wei Zhengrong and Lu Xingzhi have changed. Wei Zhengrong is not as irritable and impulsive as before, and looks more Buddhist, but in fact he is more stable and peaceful. Lu Xingzhi is not as immature and youthful as before, and somewhat has the “angry” of his master Wei Zhengrong thirteen years ago, but he has built a stronger heart and is able to make decisive and rational judgments.

They also have something that remains the same, that is, no matter how many trials and tribulations they have experienced and the tempering of time, they will not change their color. It is their sympathy for the weak, their protection of justice, and their persistence in the truth, which is admirable. uppercase personality.

Reflection Strength: The Possibility of Reaching a Better World

The announcement of the final suspense of “Thirteen Years in the Dust” is sighing. In 1997, Zhang Sicheng became a perverted killer, mainly because of his inner deformity and perversion due to his unsatisfactory emotional life. Thirteen years later, Zhang Shanshan, Zhang Sicheng’s son, turned out to be the murderer of the serial murder case in 2010. At this time, he changed his name to Wu Jia. Although Zhang Shanshan’s crimes cannot be punished, the audience also has a little sympathy for him: as the perpetrator, he is also a victim.

As early as when Zhang Shanshan was a child, various details showed his rejection of Zhang Sicheng; after his mother died unexpectedly and he was injured and unable to kill any more, Zhang Sicheng vented all his vicious desires on Zhang Shanshan who was only a child body. Scarred Zhang Shanshan grew up in extreme pain. The abnormality of his father also distorted Zhang Shanshan’s personality – he couldn’t feel the love of the world, so he simply degenerated himself into a demon.

As Lu Xingzhi said: “Most serial murderers have the experience of being abused in childhood, which is also the main reason for their crimes. However, many children from criminal families live a normal life after being adopted by happy families. Life. So I was thinking, how can this society avoid the next Wu Jia.” This reminds us to do our best so that every child can grow up healthily and happily under the sun. In real life, it is not uncommon to see news that children’s rights and interests have been harmed, but if the parents are the perpetrators, punishment often appears weak. Such gaps urgently need to be filled.

In terms of institutional reflection, another profound point of “Thirteen Years in the Dust” is that it also discovered institutional deficiencies in the police’s investigation of the case. Especially in 1997, out of the pursuit of results, the police sacrificed procedural justice from time to time, which even led to some unnecessary tragedies. For example, Wu Xiaowen’s accidental death was related to Wei Zhengrong’s “abuse of power”. When we start to reflect on the system, the blade must be brave enough to turn inward, so that we can truly weave a net of justice and better protect everyone.

“Thirteen Years in the Dust” is not a perfect work. For example, the overall narrative and suspense are relatively solid, but they lack innovative and subversive designs, and there are not enough explosive points; although the single episode is not long, the plot can be more compact; Some of the characterizations are trivial and plain; for some grand expressions of positive energy, if you can point them to the end and restrain them properly, the perception will be more comfortable.

But in any case, “Thirteen Years in the Dust” is still a good suspenseful work. When successful innovation is too difficult, integrity is also a creative virtue. (Li Yu)

