China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnAccording to a number of TV station sources, Han Ga In and Ahn Yoo Jin participated in the recent recording of MBC’s “Radio Star” and will bring wonderful performances on the show.

Han Ga In

An Yoo Jin

Han Ga In has recently appeared in “Circle House” and “Sing for Gold”, and is attracting attention with her unique sense of variety. In “Radio Star”, Han Ga In also led the recording atmosphere in a friendly manner. The interaction with the MCs and the reversal charm made the shooting scene scorched.

As the captain of the popular girl group IVE, Ahn Yoo Jin has recently won the Newcomer Award and the Grand Prize at the main year-end song awards ceremony Melon Music Awards and MAMA Awards, and is in its heyday. The most important thing is that Ahn Yoo Jin is Lee Eun Ji , MIMI, and Lee Young-ji, the youngest of tvN’s “Bounce Earth Game Hall” is active, and has become a “emerging variety show queen” with an unusual variety show sense, so the first appearance in “Radio Star” is even more exciting.

In addition, it was reported that “Radio Star” starring Han Ga In and Ahn Yoo Jin will be aired in late January.