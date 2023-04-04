A team made up of researchers from Argentina, England and Germany managed to reconstruct the skull of a small dinosaur that inhabited the Patagonian region 170 million years ago.

The work was carried out on remains found in the current territory of Chubut, in a good state of conservation and was published by the scientific journal Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, as reported on its official website by the Egidio Feruglio Museum, based in the Chubut city of Trelew. .

The fossil object of the analysis was the anatomy of the skull of the species “Manidens condorensis”, a small ornithischian dinosaur that lived 170 million years ago in what is now the province of Chubut.

The investigation was carried out from micro-computed tomographies that gave way to the digital reconstruction in three-dimensional format which, due to its quality, is one of the most complete descriptions that have been carried out on dinosaur skulls.

The MEF publication contains the opinion of Marcos Gabriel Becerra, a doctor in Biological Sciences and a graduate in Paleontology, a CONICET researcher at the Earth Sciences Research Institute of the National University of Córdoba and leader of the work that studied the specimen of Manidens.

“We have one of the most complete skulls known within the heterodontosaurids, a lineage of small ornithischian dinosaurs, whose dentition with large fangs and long snouts is more reminiscent of canids and other mammals than of dinosaurs,” Becerra described.

The extraction of the rock by means of mechanical separation was carried out at the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum (MEF) in Trelew and revealed many details of the surface.

“Although the preservation of the fossil is very good, many of the skull bones are disarticulated, forming compact blocks of overlapping bones and due to their small size and the fragility of the fossils, they could not be mechanically isolated, so tomographies were used. computed data that facilitated the reconstruction,” explained Becerra.

The micro-tomographies that were carried out in Germany made it possible to differentiate the components of the remains without damaging them and thus identified that they had “more than 80% of the skull of this species,” said the specialist.

In this way, it was possible to see for the first time all the bones separated for their description, which makes it possible to identify the contact zones that the bones have with each other, discover muscle insertion sites and finally reconstruct the jaw musculature.

“Obtained these elements, we were able to formulate hypotheses about cranial biomechanics, with the hope of contributing to the morphological knowledge of the species, and formulating hypotheses about the eating habits of Manidens, a species with very particular dentition compared to other dinosaurs,” he completes. The report.

In addition to Becerra, Diego Pol (Conicet-MEF), Laura B. Porro (University College London, United Kingdom), Ariana Paulina-Carabajal (UNCo-CONICET) and Oliver WM Rauhut (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany) worked in the studio. ).

Telam Agency



