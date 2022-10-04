This holiday, come to Gumei to see the paintings of “Star Children” and continue to explore the autism community support modelFly into the homes of ordinary people

“The author of the painting “Everyone Has Their Own Planet” is an eight-year-old girl with high-functioning autism. This child is sensitive to sounds, slow to adapt to unfamiliar environments, but has rich color expression skills and imagination. The connotation expressed by the works is like the theme of this exhibition – every child is unique. Some children on the planet are good at drawing, some are good at playing football, some are good at technology… We Autistic children are often compared to children of stars, but what this child wants to express is that autistic children are just like ordinary children, they are a member of ordinary people.” Exhibition curator, director of Shanghai Minhang District Tongxing Care Service Center Director Zhang Rui said.

Caption: The painting exhibition “Everyone has his own planet”.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

Recently, the first beauty and goodness fusion art exhibition of “Guyue Starry Sky Beauty” was opened at the Gumei Community Party and Mass Service Center. This is an art exhibition for “children of the stars”. The exhibition took nearly half a year to organize, and a total ofotherThere are more than 400 children’s paintings in the province, city and some schools in Gumei community. After review by experts, more than 180 paintings were selected, including 42 paintings of autistic children and adults.

Caption: The scene of the exhibition.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

“Children with autism are often considered to be taciturn, rigid in behavior, and living in their own world. But through the paintings, you can more intuitively feel the beauty and kindness, pure love and romantic feelings in the eyes of these children, And their unique artistic talent.”

Zhang Rui provides research, planning, and training for autistic children all year round, and provides systematic assistance to autistic people of all ages. The Tongxing Care Service Center in Minhang District, Shanghai is also committed to promoting autism “community support” model. Create a barrier-free environment in the community to support and help people with autism live, study and work in the community. At present, this model is still in the exploratory stage, and there is no precedent nationwide. “In the past, the intervention and treatment of autism mostly used the combination of medical model and rehabilitation model, while the community support model can more conveniently bring more scientific knowledge about autism to residents through the support system around them, and help parents to detect early symptoms in time. , do not miss the critical period of children’s intellectual development. At the same time, it will also bring the concept of caring for the autistic patients around you and learning to integrate and tolerate to everyone in the community.”

This is also the reason why Zhang Rui chose the location of the painting exhibition to be held at the Gumei Community Party and Mass Center. “There are many community residents here. As early as the exhibition installation stage, some residents came to inquire, and I heard that the exhibition was about the paintings of autistic children. They all showed great interest. Autism is often regarded as a ‘vulnerable group’, but we hope that through the concentrated display of the exhibition, it can be like a new window to guide everyone to discover more of their advantages.”

Caption: The scene of the exhibition.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

“As the first Meishan Fusion Art Exhibition, we will continue it and conduct a touring exhibition. In the future, we also want to bring children’s paintings to coffee shops, bookstores and other places, so that more ordinary people can see them, and we hope to promote more people. Understanding and caring for the autistic group will spread the scientific knowledge of autism to more people and create a more friendly and inclusive social environment for them.” Zhang Rui said.

The children depict their hearts with ink and blue, not only the theme of loving China, the power of science and technology, but also the endless imagination of feeling the four seasons blooming and looking up at the starry sky. According to reports, the art exhibition will continue until November 1. During this period, citizens can go to the second floor of the Gumei Community Party and Mass Service Center to watch children’s paintings and experience the colorful art world in the eyes of children.

Exhibition information:

Time: September 28, 2022 – November 1, 9:00-20:00

Location: 2nd Floor, Party and Mass Service Center, Gumei Community, No. 258, Pingyang Road, Minhang District, Shanghai

Activity description: Public welfare exhibition (all citizens can visit for free)

Xinmin Evening News reporter Xie Min