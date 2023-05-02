This is Daniel Ricciardo, the F1 driver who wowed Anne Hattaway at the Met Gala

The Met Gala 2023 took place in New York on Monday, bringing together a multitude of celebrities of all kinds., as is their annual tradition. In the middle of the event, the Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo, had a surprising encounter with Anne Hathaway. The greeting of both was registered and in a short time it went viral, which caused fans to speculate with the idea of ​​​​a romance at the door.

In social networks, in addition to the looks of the gala, the two of them were the protagonists who stood out from the rest. In the recording you could see a close encounter between the former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and American actress Anne Hathaway.

“Nice to meet you. Wow! I’m a huge fan of Formula 1”said the surprised protagonist of various feature films such as “The Devil Wears Fashion”, “The Princess Diary” and “Of Love and Other Addictions”, among many others.

After the short but friendly conversation, fans were quick to speak out on social media. Some couldn’t believe what they were seeing: “The crossover I never imagined!” while others expressed their approval: “Daniel Ricciardo, you’re great!” There were also those who saw the meeting as the collision of two worlds: “My God, two worlds colliding!”, while others joked about Formula 1 as a place of romance: “First it was Fernando and Taylor Swift. Now Anne Hathaway and Daniel Ricciardo. F1 is where the love is!”

Daniel Ricciardo, F1 driver. Source: AFP

Daniel Ricciardo’s ability to captivate the audience in front of the cameras is remarkable. His charisma allowed him to amass millions of followers around the world, who closely follow his posts on social media. On Instagram, the Australian pilot posted a picture of his outfit for the 2023 Met Gala, which received a lot of praise.

Daniel Ricciardo was one of the guests of honor at the gala, and it is rumored that his presence was part of his “obligations” with the Red Bull Racing team of Milton Keynes, to strengthen its presence in the United States.

Anne Hattaway. Fuente: AFP

In addition to Daniel Ricciardo, other athletes were also present at the 2023 Met Gala. Among them, Roger Federer, renowned tennis player, Patrick Mahomes, NFL quarterback, and Russell Westbrook, NBA star, stood out, who paraded through the event. However, one of the most prominent personalities of the night was Serena Williams, a former professional tennis player, who proudly wore her second pregnancy during the gala.

Who is Daniel Ricciardo?

The Australian was born in Perth on July 1, 1989. From a young age, Ricciardo showed great talent for sport, and his interest in the world of racing led him to compete in various karting categories in his native country. In 2007, he moved to Europe to continue his motorsport career, and has since achieved various successes in the world of motorsports.

Daniel Ricciardo, the F1 driver. Source: @danielricciardo

The 33-year-old began his Formula 1 career in 2011, as a test driver for the Hispania Racing Team. His debut as a starting driver came in 2012, when he was hired by the Toro Rosso team. In 2014, Daniel made the big leap by being signed by the Red Bull Racing team, where he achieved his first victory in Formula 1 at the Canadian Grand Prix. Since then, he has garnered a total of seven victories and 31 podium finishes in motorsport’s premier class.

Daniel Ricciardo, the F1 driver who excels in music. Source: @danielricciardo

Regarding the personal, little is known, only that He is in a relationship with the actress Heidi Berge, daughter of another champion, Gerhard Berger. “I’m in love. I have a good life balance right now. I think love eliminates stress. Absolutely, yes,” the Formula 1 driver said on the Fitzy & Wippa podcast.

Daniel Ricciardo, the F1 driver. Source: @danielricciardo

In addition to his talent behind the wheel, the Australian is known for his happy-go-lucky personality, which has made him one of the most beloved and popular drivers in the paddock. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like surfing and basketball, and is also passionate about music.

