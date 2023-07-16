This is how millionaire fans celebrate in Neuquén

In a forceful way, and with the good game that characterized the team throughout the tournament, River became champion of the Professional Soccer League this Saturday by winning 3 to 1 over Estudiantes de La Plata.

Both in the Monumental and in other parts of the country, the millionaire fans expressed their joy, in many cases taking over the streets and squares. This is what happened in Neuquén.

As usual before every sporting, social or political event, the meeting point for supporters of the Núñez club It was the Monument to San Martínin the heart of the provincial capital.

Columns of public arrived there, on foot or by car, coming from different neighborhoods of the city, to pure song and dressed in the traditional red and white of the new Argentine soccer champion.

Little by little, once the game is over, minutes after 9:00 p.m., the square that surrounds the most emblematic monument of Neuquén it was covered with fansexcited by the recent conquest.

The celebrations for the River title tonight in the city of Neuquén. Photo: Capture.

At the moment, it was not reported from the capital municipality some operative or security device to accompany the festivities.

However, a long night is in sight for the Neuquén fans of River, the team that, under the technical direction of Martín Demichelis, he was able to shout champion for the 38th in its history.





