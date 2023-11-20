Home » This is how my screens are made
by admin
I did the first for Fabrizio Clerici, when he was still an “architect” who furnished houses, when noble “laziness” made him abandon the drawing board for the paintbrush.

I made a room out of one: it is 16 meters long and, folded 4 by 4, forms the walls of the metaphysical room designed as a place of meditation.

I made others small, 130 by 140 cm., to hide the tables when preparing food or clearing the table; mounted on wheels, they fold easily.

I’ve made them for endless reasons, but mostly they are a way to allow me to talk about certain dreams of mine.

A city with mountains and villages, all about playing cards, with characters walking around and gazing at us from the windows; a night sky with its precious blue, refines the imagination so that the dream remains an object, a piece of furniture.

