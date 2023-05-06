This is how the coronation of King Carlos III was experienced at the British Embassy in Buenos Aires POLITICS El Intransigente

The coronation of King Charles III not only was it an important event in the United Kingdombut in the Ciudad of Buenos Aires there was also a celebration by the british embassy. The event at the diplomatic headquarters brought together members of the community along with prominent representatives of Argentine society, who shared a toast offered by Ambassador Kirsty Hayes.

In addition to recalling the monarch’s visit to Argentina in 1999, the diplomat read a thank you message that Carlos III sent to all the British representations where coronation celebrations were held. “The Coronation of the monarch has been held in Westminster Abbey since the year 1066, and each element has a very powerful symbolism,” she said.

“Along with the ancient rituals, modern and personal touches were mixed that reflect the role of the King today and his look to the future,” Hayes said, according to THAT. And she added: “He wanted this occasion to serve to promote his passions: youth, community, diversity and sustainability,” listed the British diplomat in Argentina.

“I want to particularly highlight his commitment to the environment, since he was a pioneer among world leaders when it came to warning about caring for the planet. He gave his first speech on the environment 55 years ago, even before scientists started talking about global warming,” Hayes concluded.

The hundreds of guests raised their glasses together with the ambassador to toast the King and Queen, after singing -for the first time in the British Residence- the hymn God Save The King in honor of the new monarch, performed by the Orchestra of the Neighborhoods. Among other snacks, attendees tasted the Coronation Quiche, a vegetable pie prepared according to the recipe of royal chef Mark Flanagan.