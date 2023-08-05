This is how the first stage of the Argentine Rally runs

The previous one finished with two convening shows how were the shakedown and the symbolic start in the 52nd edition of the Vuelta de la Manzanawith many fans.

Now, The time has come to accelerate and this Saturday from 9.18 the first stage will be held of the sixth date of the Argentine Rally, which has several candidates in the previous one. There will be a battle on the fenced roads in search of victory in the event with the most history in motorsports in Argentina.

The Apple is different from all tests and victory always has an added value, almost like a title and the protagonists have it very clear. The Argentinian begins the second part of his contest -that of the definitions- and will do so with the classic test with which the AVGR celebrates its sixty years.

A crowd accompanied the 63 participants that the Apple has, after only 2 of those listed did not comply with the administrative and technical verifications. Early many fans responded to the call, ratifying the validity of the competition.

This will be the first stage of the Vuelta de la Manzana

The first stage of the Apple will count with the PE-1 and 4, Huergo-Godoy (13.90 kilometers), at 09.18 and 13.52; PE-2 and 5, Industrial Park-Bajada de Regina (14.60 kilometers), at 10:01 and 14:35, and PE-3 and 6, Cervantes-Bodega San Sebastián (14.40 kilometres)at 10:54 and 15:28, which promise to be a filter for the illusion of many of the protagonists of a classic that maintains its charm and attracts many fans.

PEstretchKmHourPE-1Huergo-Godoy13,9009.18PE-2Parque Industrial-Bajada de Regina14,6010.01PE-3Cervantes-Bodega San Sebastián14,4010.54PE-4Huergo-Godoy13,9013.52PE-5Parque Industrial-Bajada de Regina14,6014.35PE-6Cervantes-Bodega San Sebastián14 ,4015.28

Candidates for victory in the Vuelta de la Manzana

Because of what happened in the last tests, Martín Scuncio appears in the preview as a great candidate for victory in the Apple overall and in RC2. He will defend his leadership, although he will not have an easy task, because so much Miguel Baldoni as Alejandro Cancio, almost local, will be two very careful rivals.

But they will not be the only ones, because in a squad of 19 participants with the tremendous cars of the RC2 there are other candidates, by case Augusto D’Agostini, Gastón Pasten and the endless Federico Villagra.

The other category that promises a lot is the RC5with 17 participants and several who sign up to win the Apple: the leader Fernando Daparte, his escort Sebastián Landa and the third Nicolás Gonzálezwho dreams of a victory.

The regional ones that will say present in the Vuelta de la Manza

González It will not be the only regional one, because there were several who took up the challenge and can give him an important hand in his fight for the title, because both Mauro Debasa, and Guillermo Aubone and Jose L. Gomez, They are three pilots who will surely fight ahead. Others, waiting as Federico Fernandez, Darius Jaime and Sergio Pranzoni.

In the RC MR, which has several candidates for victory, there will be the other two regional as they will be Carlos Bellowho knows the roads and is excited to find his best result in the category, and Nicolas Maderoin an expected return with the illusion of trying to win his third Apple.





