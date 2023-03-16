YPF increased this Thursday, from midnight, fuel prices throughout the country. It was anticipated from the state majority company, that the increases would be around 3.8%. In the service stations in Neuquén, the new values ​​have already entered into force.

In a tour of RíO NEGRO, the new prices in the region from this increase were surveyed. The Super gasoline went from 146.3 to 157.3 pesos per liter, while the Premium gasoline went from 189.7 to 201.1 pesos per liter.

In the case of diesel, prices in Neuquén went up that of grade two from 191.1 to 200.2 pesos per liter, and the premium from 262.7 to 274.9 pesos.

“This setting contributes to offset the variation of the official exchange ratethe higher logistics and operating costs, and the increase in biofuel prices”, explained the reasons for the price update, from the majority state company.

For the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, The company explained that the super gasoline varied its value as of today, from $163.10 to $169.30, in infinia gasoline from $209.10 to $217, in diesel 500 from $175.10 to $181.80, and in infinia diesel from $250.50 to $259.90.

These new values ​​in the pumps are added to those that already existed this week in the other brands like Shell, Axion and Puma.



