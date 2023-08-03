This is how the weather will be this weekend in the region

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) detailed how the weather will be this weekend in Neuquén and Río Negro.

“And high pressure system will have its passage over northern Patagonia in the coming days, causing good weather, rising temperatures and sunny periods“advanced the agency.

In that same sense, he stated that in the region “weak winds and cold nights” are expected with probable frosts.

This will be the weather in Neuquén and Río Negro this weekend

LAGOS AREA

Friday: clear then partly cloudy. Light wind from the west sector. MIN -2°C / MAX 6°C

Saturday: partly to somewhat cloudy. MIN -2°C / MAX 7 °C

Sunday: Partly cloudy. MIN 0°C / MAX 10°C

SOUTH LINE

Friday: clear. Partly cloudy towards evening. Moderate west wind then light from variable directions. MIN -2°C / MAX 11°C

Saturday: partly cloudy- mists. MIN -1°C / MAX 9°C

Sunday: slightly cloudy. MIN -1°C / MAX 12°C

NORTH OF NEUQUEN

Friday: clear. Partly cloudy towards evening. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 2°C / MAX 14°C

Saturday: partly cloudy. MIN 4°C / MAX 14°C

Sunday: somewhat cloudy. MIN 2°C / MAX 14°C

DOWNTOWN NEUQUEN

Friday: clear. Partly cloudy towards evening. Light wind from variable directions. MIN -2°C / MAX 11°C

Saturday: partly cloudy. MIN 0°C / MAX 10°C

Sunday: somewhat cloudy. MIN 1°C / MAX 12°C

VALLEYS AREA

Friday: Mostly clear. Moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 0°C / MAX 14°C

Saturday: Somewhat to partly cloudy. MIN 0°C / MAX 16°C

Past: clear to somewhat cloudy. MIN 0°C / MAX 17°C

THE AREA IS

Friday: Clear, increasing towards evening. Moderate southwest wind then light from variable directions. MIN 2°C / MAX 14°C

Saturday: partly cloudy. MIN 2°C / MAX 16°C

Sunday: partly cloudy to clear. MIN 3°C / MAX 16°C





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

