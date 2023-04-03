The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berniwas attacked and insulted when he arrived at the protest of bus drivers in The slaughter organized after the crime of a driver that occurred in the early hours of Monday. Due to the injuries resulting from the blows, the provincial official was evacuated and referred to a hospital in the area.

The day of protest was organized in the intersection of General Paz avenue and route 3 and led to the suspension of the bus service in the western zone of Greater Buenos Aires. It is a neuralgic point of the southern Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area in which the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Mataderos borders the Buenos Aires district of La Matanza.

Sergio Berni, meanwhile, went to the place where the bus drivers inflamed by the crime of Daniel Barrientos, the driver of line 602 of San Justo who died of a shot to the chest in an armed confrontation between a uniformed man and the thieves, crowded. while doing his usual tour.

Unemployment bus workers attacked Sergio Berni: they threw bottles at him and the Police repressed to rescue him

How was the attack on Sergio Berni

The attack against the provincial official occurred at the moment he got off the helicopter on General Paz avenue to try to talk with the workers. He walked along the avenue in the direction of the Río de la Plata towards the crossing where the protesters made the cut to repudiate the fact and demand greater security on the routes.

Berni, who went to the place without protection or custody, was rebuked while walking down the avenue. “Liar, you lied to us“, the protesters shouted at him, who also demanded his resignation. It was at that moment that the insults increased and led to punches and stones against the Buenos Aires minister, who was wounded in the face and received a blow to the head.

The situation of violence escalated to such a level that members of the City Police had to intervene, present since the cut was ordered on the side of the City of Buenos Aires. In the midst of the tense situation, Berni affirmed that he intended to remain in the place to talk with the workers.

“I’m here because of what’s happening. I’ll bank on whatever. But I want to talk to the drivers, because nothing is going to be resolved this way,” he said.

Who was Daniel Barrientos, the driver murdered in Virrey del Pino for whom Sergio Berni was attacked

Because he failed to calm down the workers, who interpreted Berni’s approach as a provocation, the official had to withdraw since he did not have the necessary protection. In fact, the troops who protected him in the first cordon did not have a helmet or bulletproof vests.

Berni, for his part, was evacuated in an armored car by the City Police Infantry Guard, since it was on the border between Lomas del Mirador and Mataderos, on the Buenos Aires side. He was taken to a hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

What is known about the crime of the driver of La Matanza

This Monday, April 3, a new act of insecurity occurred against a bus driver from La Matanza that had an impact on public opinion at the national level. Two criminals shot at a police officer inside a bus on line 602 in San Justo, the capital city of the most populous Buenos Aires party.

“What happened is that a comrade who was doing his first shift, at 5:30 in the morning, leaves the Bernaza neighborhood and two thieves get on at the first stop. A policeman was on top of the unit,” said Luis Gómez, victim’s partner, in dialogue with Antonio Fernández Llorente on La990.

According to the testimony of the bus driver, the confrontation occurred when the uniformed man, who was returning from serving in the City Police, identified himself and asked the criminals to lay down their weapons. In the midst of the confrontation, the driver of the unit was shot in the chest, which caused his death.

“There was an exchange of shots and one of them hit their partner in the chest. One of the thieves was wounded in one of his legs, but they fled, since they were waiting for him with a car. Seven shell casings remained. bullet in the bus and also the weapon of one of them”. “It is unfortunate. Already in 2018 another compañero was killed. This line and others in the area today will not work, just like the Almafuerte units,” Gómez remarked.

In repudiation of the crime, the UTA called for a stoppage of the bus lines throughout the western zone of Greater Buenos Aires in demand for greater security. “We go out to work and we don’t know if we’ll come back,” Gómez said.

