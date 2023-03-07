How did a masterpiece like Veermer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” (1665) come about? The many lucky ones who can admire the masterpiece in person at the exhibition dedicated to the great Faimming painter at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam are wondering. There are many of them, but the privilege will be short-lived given that this 44.5×39 cm oil masterpiece will leave the exhibition at the end of March (and the event has already been sold out for weeks) to return to the Mauritshuis in The Hague. Might as well understand its importance also through the pictorial technique used by the artist made up of infinite passages superimposed on the preparatory drawing.

The thought according to which Vermeer was slow and a perfectionist does not seem to find confirmation in the latest chemical investigations on the artist’s works in the National Gallery of Art in Washington: instead it has been noted that the painter applied the first brushstrokes on the canvas in a fast, sketchy way and creative rather than broad veils. An explanation of the perception of photographic accuracy of Vermeer’s works is given by the Hockney-Falco thesis: it claims that the painter used the camera obscura for the precise definition of the features of the figures and for the accurate positioning of the objects. This may explain how he achieved his lighting and out-of-focus effects.

The stratigraphy technique

The artist almost always started from the canvas; the color of the preparatory layers instead varied from painting to painting, with gradations from light gray to dark brown. In the «Girl with a pearl earring» the preparation is obtained with a mixture of plaster, animal glue and linseed oil, on which white lead, black and small quantities of red and brown ocher are added, until obtaining a tone cold gray which has great influence on the final tone of the painting. Vermeer, like Caravaggio, did not develop the composition through separate studies but drew directly on the canvas: X-ray investigations have also revealed in many paintings the vanishing point hole used to construct the composition. Although not easy to detect, it is almost certain that the painter made the drawing on the preparation using light ocher. Unfortunately, both infrared and x-ray examinations are unable to detect the presence of a drawing made with this pigment on a lead white-based preparation.

Lead white and ivory black

Once the drawing was completed, Vermeer painted the monochrome sketch with extreme accuracy using lead white and ivory black as pigments. The dark background was painted with a mixture of ivory black and burnt umber. The strongest lights are painted with pure white and the brush strokes are evident. This monochrome sketch has a decisive influence on the final tone of the painting since the successive layers are of limited thickness and retain a certain transparency.

The reds and browns and even the sand

Before moving on to the final layers of paint, Vermeer used some basic colors. In the painting examined by us, the shadows of the face, for example, contain reds and browns while, on the left of the nose, the presence of red ochre, red lacquer and vermilion was found. The strongest lights are treated with pure lead white. And here lies one of the secrets: in the finished painting we find some areas covered by a simple glaze, others, in order to obtain particular effects of light and shadow, are partially left in sight. In some cases, Vermeer mixes sand with the mixture in order to obtain a grainy background surface. The deepest shadows of the face and clothes are sketched with black and earths and subsequently modeled with ocher.

The final work

The final layers of paint were applied partly in massive doses to cover it, partly with transparent glazes. And in addition to resorting to the addition of sand, Veermer resorted to different degrees of grinding of the same pigment and alternated soft and fine brushes with thick and rigid brushes. Vermeer also used specks or lumps of color to enhance the effects of the surface. To paint the turban and jacket of the “Girl with the Turban” he used the wet-on-wet technique. The small yellow reflections are then obtained with an almost pointillistic technique.