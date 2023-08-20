THIS IS SHOHEI OCHIAI: A Captivating Exhibition of Nostalgic Artworks by Renowned Artist

Artist Shohei Ochiai, known for his nostalgic style, is set to hold the largest solo exhibition of his career titled “THIS IS SHOHEI OCHIAI”. The exhibition will showcase Ochiai’s stunning works and delve into his creative process through a documentary.

Born in 1988, Ochiai Shohei is now 35 years old. He studied product design at Tamagawa University’s Faculty of Art before transitioning into painting full-time in 2018. Prior to that, he had a career in comedy. Ochiai has gained recognition for his nostalgic-themed artworks, which feature early game consoles, iconic sneakers like Air Jordan 1, popular trading cards such as Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh, 4x4s, OREO cookies, Nissin Cup Noodles, and more. His unique style is characterized by vibrant colors and varied brushstrokes. Ochiai has also collaborated with Japanese bands yonawo and TENDOUJI, further establishing his artistic prowess.

The exhibition, “THIS IS SHOHEI OCHIAI,” will not only showcase Ochiai’s extensive body of work but will also provide insights into his creative process through a documentary. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the evolution of his art and gain a deeper understanding of his inspiration and techniques.

The exhibition will be held at Tokyo Terrada Art Complex II 1F, starting from August 26th and running until September 23rd. This highly anticipated event is expected to draw art enthusiasts and fans of Ochiai Shohei from around the world.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the nostalgic and captivating world of Shohei Ochiai’s art.

