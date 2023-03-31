When the flowering plants left the forests, the ants followed them, starting the evolution of the thousands of species that live today all over the world.

That is the conclusion of an investigation based on a combination of fossils, DNA and data on the habitat preferences of modern species to reconstruct how ants and plants evolved together in the last 60 million years.

This is the definitive explanation of how ants “dominated” the world

These findings were published in the journal Evolution Letters. Ants are pretty much everywhere. There are more than 14,000 different species, spread across every continent except Antarctica, and the researchers calculated that there are more than 4,000 trillion individual ants on Earth, that is, 4,000 followed by 12 zeros.

But how ants evolved to conquer the world remains a mystery. ”Today, ants live on almost every continent, in different habitats and even in different dimensions: some live underground and others in the treetops. We are trying to understand how they were able to diversify from a single common ancestor to occupy all these different spaces,” explains Matthew Nelsen, a research scientist at the Field Museum in Chicago (United States) and lead author of the article.

Scientists already knew that both ants and flowering plants, or angiosperms, originated around 140 million years ago and subsequently became more prevalent and spread into new habitats. Nelsen and her colleagues wanted to find evidence that the developmental trajectories of the two groups were related.

To find that link, Nelsen and his coauthors (Corrie Moreau of Cornell University, Kevin Boyce of Stanford University, and Richard Ree of the Field Museum) compared the climates inhabited by 1,400 species of modern ants, including data on temperature and rainfall.

They linked this information to a time-scale reconstruction of the ant family tree, based on genetic information and ant fossils preserved in amber. Many ant behaviors, such as where they build their nests and what habitats they live in, appear to be deeply embedded in the lineages of their species, to the point that scientists are able to make fairly accurate guesses about the lives of prehistoric ants based on in their modern relatives.

These data, combined with similar information about plants, helped to better understand the world of primitive ants.

The world of primitive ants

About 60 million years ago, ants lived mainly in forests and built their nests underground. “At that time, some of the plants in these forests evolved to breathe out more water vapor through tiny holes in their leaves, which made the whole place much wetter and made the environment more like a tropical rainforest. ”, emphasizes Nelsen.

In this more humid environment, some ants began to move their nests from underground to trees. They weren’t the only ones to move onto trees, either: frogs, snakes, and epiphytic plants, similar to the bromeliads and air plants we have today, also took up residence in trees around this time, helping to create new tree communities.

Some of the flowering plants that lived in these forests began to spread outward, moving into more arid regions and adapting to thrive in drier conditions.

The work of Nelsen and his colleagues suggests that when flowering plants left forests, some ants followed. The plants may have provided an incentive in the form of food.

“Other scientists have shown that plants in these arid habitats evolved ways of feeding ants, such as elaiosomes, which are like fleshy appendages of seeds,” Nelsen says. And when the ants collect the seeds to get the elaiosomes, they help disperse them.

Climate crisis and biodiversity

The researchers say that demonstrating how plants helped shape the evolution and dispersal of ants is especially important in light of the climate and biodiversity crises we are facing.

This study demonstrates the important role that plants play in shaping ecosystems. Changes in plant communities, such as those seen as a consequence of historical and modern climate change, can cascade to affect the animals and other organisms that depend on those plants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

