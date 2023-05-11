This is the Jujuy solar train that will go to Purmamarca and Humahuaca with lithium batteries

In the workshops, the details of the Jujuy solar train are adjusted.

The inauguration of thesolar tourist ren -scheduled for the month of October-which will connect the locations of Volcán, Tumbaya, Purmamarca, Maimará, Tilcara and Humahuaca, It will mean “a before and after” for tourism according to the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Jujuy, Federico Posadas.

The provincial official specified in statements to Télam Radio that the formation «It will follow the route of the train that arrived at La Quiaca» and added that “There will be 46 kilometers that connect five stationsfrom Volcán to Humahuaca passing through Tumbaya, Purmamarca, Maimará and Tilcara».

“In this way,” he continued, will connect up to Humahuaca with thematic stations which precisely make up the characteristic that will be an electric train that will be powered by solar energy.

The new tourist product “it will have lithium batteries that they are going to feed it back based on a six-mega plant with one of the stations so that it can be fed back,” he described.

Posadas stressed that the train will become «in one of the most striking tourist products of Jujuy, that it will be stationed in the ravine, which is also one of the most beautiful places in Argentina ».

The traditional stalls of Humahuaca.

“So, we believe, it will be a spectacular tourism product that will also generate a lot of expectations and will mark a before and after in Jujuy tourism,” added the Jujuy minister.

On the other hand, Posadas pointed out that “Jujuy is exploding in terms of tourism, since before the pandemic. We had a strong hiatus in the pandemic and then the pandemic also had a rebound effect, which we thought was going to be temporary but it has been maintained over time.

Given this scenario, the minister said that they are “very happy, because the truth is that it is a beautiful province, which has potential that is being developed.”

“And it is allowing,” he added, “that many Argentines discover it. Many already knew about it, they knew about its magic, but hey, today many inhabitants of this land, depending on the economic context that we are experiencing, who are traveling around the country, have discovered a wonderful province”.

Posadas highlighted Jujuy for its “culture, spectacular landscapes and now also with a lot of new infrastructure that has given value to this incredible province that is growing a lot thanks to tourism.”

“This is how we already have an airport, we have routes, we are building the Lola Mora Museumwhich will be the last work in life carried out by the architect Peli, who is one of the most famous in the world”, he pointed out.

The solar train "is going to have lithium batteries" that they are going to feed it back», said the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Jujuy, Federico Posadas.

Meanwhile, the minister based the tourism growth of Jujuy on the fact that “connectivity with the rest of the world is normalizing, it has to do with the fact that Jujuy is participating in international fairs with which it is also promoting itself in 5 fairs in Europe, in all the regional fairs of neighboring countries”.

“It also obviously has to do with the exchange rate.. We are a very attractive destination. We have more international tourists than Brazil, which is very strong data at the South American level,” he asserted.

Likewise, the minister especially valued the work being carried out jointly by the northern provinces, which includes common presentations, interaction in initiatives and offers of integrated circuits.

