Meta’s social network, Instagram, has been working in recent months on a new platform designed with an objective very similar to that of Twitter: to share experiences and opinions through short text posts.

These are Threads (threads, in Spanish) and, although a little ahead of schedule, it is already available in more than 100 countries, including Argentina, for users with iOS and Android smartphones, as announced by the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, through a publication on this social network.

Threads: this is the Meta app that seeks to compete with Twitter

The creators of Threads define it as an application where “communities meet to discuss everything, from the topics that interest you today to what will be trending tomorrow”, so you can share ideas, opinions and creativity through publications of text. Likewise, it allows users to follow and connect directly with their favorite creators, as well as with other users with whom they share tastes.

On the eve of the launch of Threads, some content creators were able to take part in an early access program to test how the app works, as reported by social media analyst and consultant Matt Navarra.

Threads, Meta’s new social network to compete with Twitter (Web) It has an interface very similar to that of Twitter and its operation is also the same. You can create short text posts, where you can build conversion threads, and limit who responds to those posts.Thoughts is a completely separate platform, it is related to Instagram. So much so, that to navigate through it, the same user account is used as in said social network. In fact, the same username and profile photo are used. It has an option that allows users to automatically follow the same accounts that they previously followed on Instagram. In the event that any of these accounts are not yet in Threads, they will be shown as pending to join and, in the event that they are private, a follow request will be sent to them. Users with a private profile can also configure if your Instagram followers can also follow you in Threads automatically or if, on the contrary, only some specific accounts can. As for users under the age of 16, they will have a default private profile. Users will be able to create text posts of up to 500 characters and include links, photos and videos of up to 5 minutes in length. The main feed will consist of threads posted by followed accounts and recommended content from new creators. You can also easily share a Threads post on Instagram stories or as a link on any other platform. You can configure who can reply to the post, with three options that vary between: all users, only the profiles you follow the user or only the users mentioned in the post. Likewise, the publications can be republished by other users, in addition, they have a Like button. Users can also control who can mention or reply to them within the app. Also, just like on Instagram, you can add hidden words to filter responses to threads that contain those specific words. The mechanics of blocking, restricting or reporting profiles are also the same. In fact, accounts that are blocked on Instagram will also be automatically blocked on Threads. It is an open space that will be able to connect to other decentralized social networks such as Mastodon, since it will integrate the ActivityPub protocol, although not at the time of its launch.