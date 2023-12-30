This is the terrifying Thai film The Himalayan Sect

Exemplary to a fault, without ingenuity and full of commonplaces and twists that we have already seen hundreds of times, the Thai film The Himalayan Sect is located in the subgenre of sects and, like almost all Asian horror films, proposes to redouble the bet with some more perverse or twisted twist and with intentions of originality, even if it doesn’t quite work out.

Director Sophon Sakdaphisit concentrates on a reconstructive second part (perhaps the best of the film) to justify and explain (with too many underlines) what we see in the first hour, in which he starts from a very typical premise of the subgenre.

A young couple, who lives with their little daughter, decides to rent their house to some strange women and live momentarily in an apartment. The husband, Kwin, first wants nothing to do with renting the house because the previous tenant left it a mess. But the woman, Ning, insists because they need the money.

So, from one day to the next, Kwin changes his mind and gives Ning the okay to rent. When the new tenants, Ratree and Nuch, move into the house, strange things begin to happen, such as crows fluttering and strange movements, to the point that a neighbor tells Ning that the ladies who rent seem to be in a cult.

Ning goes to ask them for some correspondence that is still arriving at the place and notices that Ratree attends to her in a mysterious and reserved way, as if he does not want her to know what he is doing in the house. Then she sees her husband who also begins to have strange behaviors: she sees him hiding in the bathroom or walking around with a mysterious book, and, on top of that, he appears with a tattoo out of nowhere, a kind of Illuminati pyramid. .

Little Ing also begins to see things and talk to a creepy doll that her father gives her. The steps the film takes from there are textbook, but with rhythm and some effective scenes, and so on until Ning follows Kwin and discovers what he’s up to.

The second part is perhaps the most innovative, or what has intentions of originality, because the director changes the point of view and the film adopts Father Kwin’s perspective to tell why he got to where he got and why he wants to do what he wants. to do with his daughter and with the sect of the new tenants.

It is better not to say any more, but it is in the second hour that the film acquires a certain solidity and logic that is not seen in the first part, although the performances are not convincing and the situations seem constructed reluctantly or without the dramatic force that requires a cult horror movie.

However, it does have a couple of chilling scenes of ghostly or demonic apparitions that justify the film to some extent. These few successes of The Himalayan Sect are enough to save it from being a trite rubbish with the aroma of a cheap video store tape.

To see “The Himalayan Sect”

Thailand, 2023. Horror. Address: Sophon Sakdaphisit. Screenplay: Tanida Hantaweewatana and Sophon Sakdaphisit. Cast: Nittha Jirayungyurn, Sukollawat Kanarot, Thanyaphat Mayuraleela, Penpak Sirikul and Namfon Pakdee. Photography: Niramon Ross. Music: Vichaya Vatanasapt. Duration: 124 minutes. Suitable for over 16s. Complexity: null. Sex: thing. Violence: high. In cinemas.