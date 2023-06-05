This is what Luca, the eldest son of Nancy Dupláa and Matías Martin, looks like

This weekend the Comic Con was held at the Costa Salguero convention center in Palermo, Buenos Aires. Luca, the eldest son of Nancy Dupláa and Matías Martin, was one of the host of the event that stood out among cosplayers and important figures from the artistic, cultural and literary world of comics, cinema and television.

The young man, who turned 23 a few weeks ago, continued to show that he has skills and a passion for communication, although his forte is the radio. Through his social networks, Luca shared some photos and videos of the three days that Comic Con lasted and in which he participated with visible enthusiasm.

On Instagram, the communicator (and film buff by heart and profession) shared two fun photos with Luis and Daniel Moncada, the actors who play the Salamanca cousins ​​in Breaking Bad. Her parents commented on the images very funny.

With this event, Martin adds another experience in his (for now) short, but powerful media career. The young man already had several jobs related to his vocation, including some radio columns that he had at the age of 17 on his father’s program on Radio Metro and his own program on Urbana Play. .