Home » This is what Luca, the eldest son of Nancy Dupláa and Matías Martin, looks like
Entertainment

This is what Luca, the eldest son of Nancy Dupláa and Matías Martin, looks like

by admin
This is what Luca, the eldest son of Nancy Dupláa and Matías Martin, looks like

This weekend the Comic Con was held at the Costa Salguero convention center in Palermo, Buenos Aires. Luca, the eldest son of Nancy Dupláa and Matías Martin, was one of the host of the event that stood out among cosplayers and important figures from the artistic, cultural and literary world of comics, cinema and television.

The young man, who turned 23 a few weeks ago, continued to show that he has skills and a passion for communication, although his forte is the radio. Through his social networks, Luca shared some photos and videos of the three days that Comic Con lasted and in which he participated with visible enthusiasm.

On Instagram, the communicator (and film buff by heart and profession) shared two fun photos with Luis and Daniel Moncada, the actors who play the Salamanca cousins ​​in Breaking Bad. Her parents commented on the images very funny.

With this event, Martin adds another experience in his (for now) short, but powerful media career. The young man already had several jobs related to his vocation, including some radio columns that he had at the age of 17 on his father’s program on Radio Metro and his own program on Urbana Play. .

See also  Improve the sense of stage scene, remember the ancestors and pay tribute to the heroes_Guangming.com

You may also like

The University of Villa María will pay tribute...

Progresar Scholarships: when does ANSES start paying in...

Walk into Aesop’s brand new third store in...

“Crimes must be resolved in Justice”

Kid-Wang Linkai’s “DEADLINE” tour Beijing station hits the...

Armani invests in made in Italy cotton with...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team “Chop Saw...

The Diesel that resists, here are the 10...

one year after the murder, the trial will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy