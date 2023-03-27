After five months, Big Brother 2022 is already living its final hours. Marcos, Juliet and NachoThey are the three finalists. This Monday it will be known who will be the winner of this edition. Today Santiago del Moro will have dinner with the participants.

According to the betting places, there is a clear favorite to win the jackpot.

According to the Bplay site, Julieta Poggio will get the third place. For those who choose it, 3.00 is paid. Then it follows Nacho Castañaresz who gives 2.80.

Meanwhile, for Marcos Ginocchio, if he pays 1.15. The man from Salta who was on a plate on a few occasions, was saved by the public in first place on more than one occasion.

Also, her sister, Valentina, was chosen as the favorite when the relatives entered.

One difference with the previous votes is that now the vote is positive.

In the preview of the final, the former participants returned to the house on Friday.

The “little brothers” return home for the wedding of Marcos, Julieta and Nacho ➡️ Look #GH2022 free, 24 hours a day and live on https://t.co/f0OktspkGA #GranHermano pic.twitter.com/PxdoeJznsx — Big Brother (@GranHermanoAr) March 25, 2023

What will the winner Big Brother 2022 take away

This Monday, Santiago del Moro will open the long-awaited about which will reveal who is the winner of Big Brother.

The winner will get a prize prefab housein addition to almost 20 million pesos. Second and third place will also get something.



