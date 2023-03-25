Home Entertainment This is what the engine of the future powered by e-fuel will look like. Enter hydrogen
This is what the engine of the future powered by e-fuel will look like. Enter hydrogen

This is what the engine of the future powered by e-fuel will look like. Enter hydrogen

ROME – The internal combustion engine of the future, destined to survive even beyond 2035 in Europe, will not be very different from the current one. In fact, e-fuels are synthetic fuels – obtained by combining hydrogen and carbon – completely similar, in terms of the chemical structure useful for combustion, to current fuels of fossil origin.

The problem will therefore not be the development of new engines suitable for the use of artificial fuel, but the development of control technologies capable of guaranteeing that the internal combustion engines of cars registered from 2035 onwards can be powered exclusively by e- fuel and not from fossil fuels. Given the similarity between the two types of fuel, in fact, normally any engine that can use petrol or synthetic diesel can also run on their traditional counterparts, extracted from underground deposits and carrying additional carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. therefore harmful to the climate.

The green light for e-fuels for the engines of the future opens up a new front in the technological competition towards zero emissions, which will also benefit the diffusion of green hydrogen. There are several possible processes for the production of e-fuels, in fact, but the one closest to real large-scale application involves the production of hydrogen from the electrolysis of water, obtained using electricity from renewable sources (mainly wind and solar), the subsequent production of synthetic fuel through the Fischer-Tropsch process, born in Germany about one hundred years ago, and a refining process to obtain the desired fuel. Thanks to this type of process, synthetic alternatives of all the main current fossil fuels can be produced, from petrol, diesel, methanol, kerosene and also methane and LPG.

E-gasoline, as the e-fuel intended to power Otto cycle engines is called, therefore brings two main challenges to the motor world, one relating to the car’s ability to distinguish it from current petrol, to allow the operation of the engine only in the case of using synthetic fuel, the other concerning the reduction of consumption, given that fuels derived from green hydrogen do not seem destined to be cheap and in any case have polluting emissions, composed of nitrogen oxides and particulates, to be minimized thanks to new traction solutions.

The Italian automotive and energy supply chain must therefore be ready in the sector of on-board technologies and injection control, in the production of hydrogen and e-fuel, in traction electrification solutions, because the car which will march thanks to e-gasoline will almost certainly be hybrid.

