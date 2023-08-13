This is what the “ZDF TV Garden” presenter used to look like

Andrea Kiewel moderates the “ZDF TV Garden” every week. But do you still remember what the presenter looked like in the nineties?

Andrea Kiewel began her career in the 1990s. She became known through the “Sat.1 breakfast television” and later became famous through the “ZDF television garden”. In 2000 she took over the moderation from Ramona Leiß. For more than 20 years, it has welcomed hundreds of viewers on site and up to two million people in front of the screens every Sunday midday in spring and summer.

Kiwi, as she is called by her followers, has become an integral part of the “television garden”. Fans are enthusiastic about the Berliner. Only the looks that the moderator chooses for her performances are not always well received by the viewers, as you can read about here. But do you still remember what Andrea Kiewel used to look like?

She started her career at Sat.1

In the early 1990s – exactly 30 years ago – Andrea Kiewel had new portrait photos taken for Sat.1. The then 28-year-old is standing in front of a blue wall, her arms crossed in front of her chest. A pony falls in the presenter’s face. For the recordings, Kiwi chose a lime green blazer, which the presenter combined with a salmon-colored blouse with large buttons. A special eye-catcher: the matching ring on her hand.

By the way, shortly afterwards she stood in front of the camera for the first time for “Breakfast TV”. From 1993 to 2000 Andrea Kiewel was at Sat.1, after which the presenter switched to ZDF. There she is to this day.

Andrea Kiewel’s career could have taken a different course: in the 1980s she was in the East German national youth swimming team and later worked as a teacher and lifeguard on Usedom on the Baltic Sea before she began her career as a presenter in 1990.

