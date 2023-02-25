ROME – Driving an electric vehicle (EV) is the gateway to other clean energy technologies. This is demonstrated by a survey conducted on over four thousand electric vehicle drivers by Zap-Map, the most popular EV charging app in the UK, which revealed that 29% of the sample installed solar panels at home, seven times the national average of 4.1%. And that’s not all, as the results also showed that more than one in ten EV drivers own a home battery to store electricity.





Furthermore, the high prevalence of solar energy means that almost a third of electric car drivers are able to use the sun’s energy to charge their car for free at home, despite recent increases in electricity prices by energy suppliers and operators of public charging points. The list of virtuous behaviors continues by noting how drivers of battery-powered vehicles are even 20% more likely than the average to have a smart meter and as many as 72% have adopted this fundamental technology for flexible tariffs, keeping under control the energy used and that returned to the grid.

Another clean energy technology that EV drivers are seven times more likely to have than a typical household, is the heat pump with 7% heating their homes with electricity, far more than ‘1% of all British households. “A gateway to clean energy is a great way to think about electric vehicles,” explained Melanie Shufflebotham, coo and co-founder of Zap-Map. “As soon as you change the energy used to power your vehicle, you start to think about the energy used in other areas of your life. And then one realizes that management costs can also be reduced with solar panels. That said, the upfront costs of the technology once again highlight a roadblock. That’s why we need more affordable charging options on the road or locally.”

In short, the British example of “best practice” implemented by drivers of electric vehicles represents a model to be imitated for real awareness in favor of greater sustainability, with obvious benefits for the environment and for the wallet. (Maurilio Rigo)