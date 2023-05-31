This kindergarten launched the “Daddy Challenge Day” activity, parent-child games are fun_Hangzhou Net

This kindergarten launched the “Daddy Challenge Day” activity, parent-child games are fun

What are the challenges of “Dad Challenge Day”? On May 30th, the Yaqing Park of Jingcheng Experimental Kindergarten in Hangzhou launched the “Daddy Challenge Day” activity with the theme of “Big Hands and Small Hands, Sports Challenges to Welcome the Asian Games”. Dads use their morning workouts to challenge their kids with games.

Riding a big horse, screwing a screw, jumping a frog, flying a plane… Dad and the children performed parent-child interactive exercises to warm up. This parent-child exercise is a rhythmic exercise created by the kindergarten specially for fathers and children, so that children can feel the strength of father’s body during exercise. After a set of interesting parent-child exercises, the father and the children had a good time, and some fathers started to say that their hands were a little sore.

The theme of this Dad’s Challenge Day is “Fun with Inflatable Sticks”. The challenge begins, and each group is free to play. How can a simple inflatable stick be played? Dads take their children to jump, and the inflatable stick is raised a little bit, so that the children can jump higher and higher, which can exercise their jumping ability; holding it in their hands can play a game of whack-a-mole, and exercise their reaction ability…

At the end of the activity, the father and the child carried out a friendly ball-clamping relay match together. Dad and kid have a relay race by clamping the ball between two inflatable sticks.

In this joyful parent-child game time, fathers and children exercised their bodies, challenged themselves, felt the strength of unity and cooperation, and at the same time strengthened the relationship between parents and children, and gained growth together.