This Monday a low-cost airline arrives at the Aviador Campos airport

Starting this Monday, a low-cost airline will carry out three weekly flights to link the city of Buenos Aires with the Junín and San Martín de los Andes airports Aviador Carlos Campos.

At the beginning of the winter season, Governor Omar Gutiérrez and the Minister of Tourism, Sandro Badilla, prepare to welcome the first JetSMART flight to San Martín de los Andes at the Chapelco airport.

The airline JetSMART will begin its operations tomorrow on the Buenos Aires-San Martín de los Andes route.

The inaugural flight, identified as WJ3550, will land this Monday at 12:31 p.m. at the Chapelco airport, a terminal shared by the towns of San Martín and Junín de los Andes.

Subsequently, it will take off again towards Buenos Aires at 14:31, thus completing the first frequency to the Jorge Newbery International Airport.

Expectations for this season are extremely high, especially considering that last year, during the winter months, the airport in the southern province reached a record number of passengers, with 36,000 people in August and 29,000 in July.

As for Aerolíneas Argentinas, it is estimated that they will operate 30 flights from Buenos Aires, three from Rosario, three from Córdoba and two from San Pablo, Brazil. For its part, JetSMART will add three direct weekly flights from the Argentine capital as of July.

The Aviador Carlos Campos airport in San Martín de los Andes has experienced a constant increase in the number of passengers year after year, and by 2023, facing the winter season, great expectations are expected. The air terminal will receive 41 weekly flights from different destinations in Argentina and Brazil.

Most of the flights scheduled for July and August to Chapelco will be operated by Aerolíneas Argentinas, with 30 frequencies from Buenos Aires, three from Rosario, three from Córdoba and two from São Paulo, Brazil.

Governor Gutiérrez highlighted the expansion works of the second aircraft parking lot and announced that, once the winter season is over, progress will be made with the construction of a third space.

In his statements, the provincial president highlighted the importance of support from the private sector and teamwork to strengthen Neuquén’s connection with the world, promote the Patagonia brand, and generate more opportunities through both public and private investments.

Chapelco Airport, also known as Aviador Carlos Campos, provides connectivity to the cities of San Martín de los Andes and Junín de los Andes, located in the southern zone of the province of Neuquén. In 2022, this air terminal registered more than 194,000 passengers. In the months of January and February 2023, approximately 37,000 people used this airport, which represents a growth of more than 50% compared to the same period in 2020.





