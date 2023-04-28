Home » This Monday there will be no public transport in Roca
This Monday there will be no public transport in Roca

Just like last year, this monday may 1date on which Labor Day is commemorated, there will be no urban transport service in Roca. This was announced from the September 1 Cooperative.

“It is a commemorative day for workers. Members of the Cooperative, the Unión Tranviarios Automotor union together with the Municipality agreed to make that day non-working“, ratified Ernesto Obreque, head of traffic.

The last lap for all lines -as usual on Sunday- will be at 9:10 p.m. From that moment on, the service will be suspended until Tuesday at 6 in the morning and it will work normally during the day.

The company asked the community to “Take the necessary measures to plan your trips in advance”.


