This summer’s dog days “super long standby”, 9 delicious and delicious to update your food map丨A week of delicious

Those who shout “Everyone is bitter and hot, I love long summer” must have a map of Beijing’s food that is updated at any time. Isn’t it a coincidence, I bring the picture, you bring the money, let’s “refresh according to the picture” together!

No matter how hot the summer sun is, it can’t compare to the hospitality of the people in southern Europe, and the colorful delicacies are indispensable. Taking advantage of the leisurely holiday, the Spanish Lounge of InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun Tongying Center has a new start. The color and style are refreshing. There are also limited lunches, slightly drunk afternoons, ladies’ nights, men’s nights, and fun for more than 1 hour. The high cost-effective activities, whether it is eating alone and enjoying the beauty, or chatting and laughing with friends, you can come here anytime to enjoy the bright enthusiasm of the exotic!

Encounter a limited lunch in Spain, which brings together classic Spanish snacks, Pecorino cheese, grilled Serrano ham with strong aroma, Spanish pan-fried sea bass is tender and delicious, mussels in white wine garlic gravy have a long aftertaste, with herbal cream pudding dessert, Make a day full of energy! Afternoon Drizzle Time offers exquisite cheese cold cuts and 2 hours of sangria for a limited time; more than 1 hour of fun makes people collide with a wide range of fine wines, wines and cocktails are fragrant and pleasant, sparkling wine and beer It has a unique flavor and is best for toasting with friends… See ὄ7 below for details of each activity and how to book it:

010 8516 0067

ladies night

CNY388 Two ladies

Including tapas & 2 hours of sangria and drinks

+CNY200 per man

Thursday 19:00-23:00

Please book by phone one day in advance

3rd Floor Spanish Lounge

010 8516 0067

Men’s Night

CNY388 Two men

Including tapas & 2 hours of sangria and drinks

Wednesday 19:00 – 23:00

Please book by phone one day in advance

3rd Floor Spanish Lounge

010 8516 0067

More than 1 hour of fun

CNY99

buy one get one free

Including wine, sparkling wine, beer cocktails and mixed wines

15:00 open

Zun Ting/Ying Chinese Food/Cha Steak House/Spanish Lounge

02/

# An everlasting classic

Red Pavilion

ὌD 4th Floor, China World Hotel, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang District

☎️ 6505 2299

⏰ 11:30-14:00 17:30-22:00

Duck meat, which is cool and not dry, is often more popular in summer. As a restaurant listed in the first edition of the Beijing Michelin Guide “Bib Gourmand Recommended”, it combines Cantonese, Huaiyang, Sichuan and Beijing cuisines. As a whole, its traditional Beijing fruit wood roast duck has always had a place in the food arena for many years and has a good reputation.

It is said that the duck blanks in the Red Pavilion have to be air-dried three times, and the sweet noodle sauce is steamed for an hour and a half before adding seasonings. Duck meat roasted on jujube wood has a unique fragrance of fruit wood, and the fat seeps out of the skin and into the duck meat, making the whole body of the roast duck jujube red, oily and shiny, crispy and juicy. Under the chef’s skilled knife work, each piece is in the shape of a willow leaf, with a perfect ratio of duck skin and duck meat. , The mouth is tactfully extended!

The sweet and sour squirrel mandarin fish also makes the index fingers move. Stewed beef ribs replace the traditional pork belly with beef. The soft and tender beef fibers are full of sweetness. Finally, we introduce a flower-carved fairy chicken. Stew for 6-8 hours so that the chicken is fully immersed in the sauce, and the gelatinous pig is hidden underneath. The hoof, soft and delicious, the two blend together, making people unforgettable!

03/

# “Aromatic”Themed afternoon tea

The Puxuan Hotel X Guerlain, France

ὌD 4th Floor, The PuXuan Hotel, No. 1 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District

The opening of the “Eternal Mucha-Magic of Lines” theme exhibition at Guardian Art Center made people who were addicted to cartoons such as “Sailor Moon” and “Cardcaptor Sakura” when they were children recall the freshness and agility of a girl’s comics. A refreshing breeze blows, and the lobby bar of The Puxuan Hotel has also been redesigned, and the unique elegant and romantic elements of Mucha can be seen everywhere. This is the “Fragrant Language” theme afternoon tea created by The Puxuan Hotel and Guerlain, which will bring this summer to life. The day breeze escalates into a pure, dreamy sweet afternoon.

The “Rose Rose”, “Orange Vetiver”, “Citrus Basil” and “Sydney Smoothie” in the Guerlain “Flowers and Water” Eau de Toilette series have the best footnotes of color and fragrance under the interpretation of the hotel chef. Citrus green tea basil cheese, the basil glaze is a dense citrus mousse, and the green tea jelly is embedded in the deepest part. The refreshing and green tea fragrance of basil is faintly beating in the sweet and sour fruit, which restores the lightness and vitality of “citrus basil”; grapefruit honey Napoleon is like “Sydney smoothie” is generally refreshing, the Japanese grapefruit cream sauce has a slightly sour grapefruit fragrance, honey and red grapefruit fruit create a multi-layered sweetness… Parma ham honeydew melon in the salty dessert, duck liver and passion fruit lightning bubble Fu and Salmon Avocado Tart are decorated with fruits, which are refreshing and refreshing, and the two creative special mocktails “Admiring Beauty” and “Eternal Summer” will carry lightness and freshness to the end!

Finally, the limited edition souvenirs of the Guerlain Skincare Perfume Travel Set and Facial Treatment Invitation Cards are also in your heart!

“Fang language” afternoon tea

Available from now – 30 October from 2:30pm to 5:30pm daily

RMB 988/set, including a bottle of rosé wine

RMB 688/set, including coffee or mocktail

Above prices are subject to 16.6% service charge and tax

04/

#RoyalModern “Flower Banquet” Zhenqi Journey

KEAM

Chaoyang Joy City Store

ὌD No. 6F-25, Chaoyang Joy City, No. 101, Chaoyang North Road, Chaoyang District (Yue·jie)

☎️ 8585 6636

⏰ 11:30-21:00

Wangfu Central Store

ὌD No. 416C, 4th Floor, East Tower, Wangfu Central, No. 269, Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District

☎️ 6514 5200

⏰ 11:30-21:30

INDIGO store

ὌD Shop L1-53, INDIGO, No. 18 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang District

☎️ 6184 1664

⏰ 11:30-21:30

What can be used to save the loss of appetite in the bitter summer season? Thailand, which is hot and humid all year round, is a good player. A wide variety of seafood, colorful fruits, aromatic spices, and there is always a red, green, and yellow curry you like… These have added a bit of femininity to the hands of Thailand’s first-ever female chef, Purida Theeraphong The graceful elegance and the western food concept learned from overseas practice for many years. You can get a glimpse of it in the “Royal Thai Flower Banquet” launched by KEAAMI restaurant every year.

The sweet shrimp rolls surrounded by flowers are paired with passion fruit butterfly pea juice, rich in color and taste; the golden and crispy fried crab meat balls are covered with grainy fish roe; petals, large yellow croaker fish meat and fermented fish sauce are filled with herbs The fragrant soup base meets in the hot pot, and the fragrance is overflowing; the four-course interpretation of fried soft shell crab, fresh shrimp modern “dipping dish”, stewed M9 Wagyu beef brisket with Thai red curry, and fried crab meat and vegetables in oyster sauce The harmony between deliciousness and nature; the raspberry coconut mousse that girls love, with charcoal-grilled coconut as the base, contains mixed berry coconut mousse, with lemon jelly, bayberry and raspberry powder, sweet and sour… Then there are lotus pods, lotus flowers, pearls and banana leaves embellished from it. Does it feel like a breeze is coming by the water?

Last but not least, under the management of Purida, KEAAMI restaurant has won the “Bib Gourmand Recommendation” in the “Michelin Guide Beijing” for three consecutive times. Friends who like this bite should not miss it, and the flower banquet menu is attached to show sincerity ὄ7.

Swipe down to view

5/

#fresh beer one summer

Beersmith Fresh Beer Bar

ὌD 1st Floor, New World Traders Hotel, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang District

☎️ 8647 1098

⏰ 9:00-22:30

Every summer without drinking beer is a disappointment to life. Chilled, cool, bubbly craft beers can always bring comfort and satisfaction to migrant workers who work all day. Recently, Beersmith Fresh Beer Bar, which is frequented by CBD craft brewers, has added another “artifact” to relieve the heat: low-calorie, refreshing, and good-looking neon alcohol soda and dry, refreshing, orange-flavored Belgian white Beer, but also wine and food surprises: healthy vegetable and fruit strips with Middle Eastern tahini, a fresh bite, wake up tired taste buds to feel the refreshing summer; California-style pancakes, on pancakes filled with grilled chicken, avocado, sweet corn and dried tomatoes Topped with sweet and sour Thousand Island sauce, the breeze on the other side of the ocean is rippling between your lips and teeth; Thai beef salad is served with sirloin steak, with cucumber, red onion, tomato, spicy millet, lettuce, etc., plus lobster slices and Thai Salad sauce with a style of flavor is the best player for eliminating summer heat and tiredness in summer.

In addition, three new flavors of curry sausage and fish and chips, grilled tiger prawns, rib-eye steak, as well as bacon BBQ burger, satay-style burger and new meal meat veggie burger, let every guest not miss the good taste of summer. For a long time, the chefs of Beersmith Fresh Beer Bar always come up with new ideas, which makes old diners feel that new ideas come and go!

6/

#variety special cocktail

LIT Lounge Bar

ὌD Room 0108, 1st Floor, Building 3, Courtyard 9, Tianzhijiaozidi Shang, Dongbai Street, Chaoyang District

☎️ 6777 0612 / 135 1290 6789

⏰ 19:00-2:00

Summer nights always have their own time for clubbing. In a lazy and comfortable environment, you can sway gently under the drive of music, play in the colorful colors, sip a drink, and let your body and mind get rid of fatigue in the slightest drunkenness. LIT is not only an attitude, but also a kind of self-defense, used to resist those upside downs and collapses, allowing people to find time and space to relax in a low-key luxury and warm and comfortable atmosphere.

JASON LEE, a bartender from Taiwan, Taiwan, has maintained his love and constant exploration of cocktails for more than ten years, and has won the reputation of the industry with his exquisite and stable technology. A variety of Japanese cocktails are subtly combined with the tea ceremony and flower arrangement. In his hands, they are gorgeously transformed, either sweet and soothing, or slightly spicy and smooth, and the taste is ever-changing. Guests can also chat with JASON LEE, dig out more fuller and more exclusive creations that suit their own tastes, and gain an unprecedented experience.

7/

#Authentic Japanese offal BBQ restaurant

Katsu Yokocho

ὌD 3rd Floor, Shibuya Yokocho, No. 104 Nongzhanguan North Road, Chaoyang District

☎️ 6591 0448

⏰ 17:30-22:00

The Japanese izakaya with its warm orange light, charred meat and boiling voices is an irresistible place to cool off on summer nights. Hubingwei, who has always been unique in Beijing with charcoal-grilled live eel shirataki and Japanese-style grilled meat, this time has won many offal barbecue lovers because of Katsuyokocho, the first Japanese-style grilled tripe specialty store in Beijing!

Katsuyokocho only uses salt to treat the internal organs (only the freshest internal organs dare to use only sea salt), and the contracted ranch directly sends the black hair and beef internal organs. After 8-9 times of deep cleaning, they are perfectly free of the smell of organs, leaving only the ingredients. its own sweetness. In addition to 8 types of rare and high-quality fresh Wagyu beef offal (beef belly collar, beef large intestine, beef small intestine, beef heart tube, beef tripe, beef heart fat, beef heart, beef liver), there are also rare offal grilled meat parts. And authentic Japanese home-style delicacies such as diaphragm, biwa leaves, cheek meat and Osaka gravy.

The exclusive meat sauce is the light of the soul. It comes from the owner who has lived in Japan for many years and is a condiment professional. We recommend the original or wasabi-flavored homemade sauce, paired with the crisp, tough, and crispy grilled wagyu tripe collar, the more chewy and fragrant Wagyu beef large intestine, and the Japanese beef tendon. After finishing, take a sip of wine, delicious!

8/

#late night treasure day material

Longlan day cooking wine field

ὌD Yijin Plaza, No. 6 Fangyuan West Road, Chaoyang District

☎️ 139 1096 9505

⏰ 17:00-24:00

Although Longlan Ri Cooking Wine Farm is not familiar to everyone, it has always been the light of the price/performance ratio of young people’s “private possession”. Although it is small, it also has a private room, a dining area and a bar area, and each has a group of loyal fans. Whether in winter or summer, this is a late-night place to soothe people with fireworks.

In the hot summer, the new products launched by Longlan are really affordable: Roasted raw beef. Sashimi-grade beef is slightly roasted. The meat is fresh and tender. It is covered with a layer of green, fragrant and crisp arugula. Balanced, sweet and sour, it is an appetizing salad specially created for this summer; the scaleless eel is said to be known as “ginseng in water”, and it is a nourishing food to reward workers! Longlan’s charcoal-grilled live eel is different from the general grilled eel. The live eel is now killed and grilled to maximize the original mellow flavor of the eel. Haunting and lingering; Japanese-style Tomahawk steak, which can always win cheers when it comes out, adopts a Japanese-style method that is different from Western-style, and has a fresher taste, accompanied by a light fruity aroma. Three, also go to explore!

9/

#baiziwan barbecue industry “new king”

Kyoto Yanyu·Plaice Head Grilled Skewers

ὌD No. 7, 1st Floor, Building 7, No. 15 Baiziwan Road, Chaoyang District

☎️ 5785 9301

⏰ 10:30-03:30 the next day

Recently, Baiziwan’s gourmet world has ushered in a new “newcomer”. It’s a little cool cyberpunk, and a little bit of Western style. The uneven gravel ceiling is red and bright, making people feel like having a fire in a cave and eating – as expected. ! This is a prosperous barbecue restaurant with enough wine and meat!

The signature dish here “Yanyu Flatfish Head” has a high degree of control over the heat. It not only needs to make the fish delicate and tender, but also ensure that the delicious fish bones can be chewed and eaten. The guests all feel that the fish head is not long enough. Big; the “Horqin Lamb Skewers” made to order and to wear is also a must-order at every table. The 6-month-old lamb in the Horqin Prairie, which is pure natural, pollution-free, and original ecological stocking, lives up to its name. The sound also has its own oily shine, and even people who can’t stand the smell of mutton give a thumbs up! In addition, the secret beef tendon, roasted dry pork, roast duck tongue and spicy crayfish are all popular stars recommended by netizens, and even “fried instant noodles” and “flower and hair integration” have performed well.

Sentence: Yusei

Picture: Provided by the merchant

Format: Xiaowei

Cover and banner design: Xibao

