This time it was Cristina who had dinner for lunch

Cristina Kirchner had been building – with great difficulty, for her own – the excuse of a non-existent ban to desert the commitment of a new candidacy. He knew that without his name on the table, the negotiation of the official presidential ticket would be difficult. Sergio Massa was going to resist what Alberto Fernández could not, because his extortion weapon was a chaotic resignation from the Ministry of Economy.

But Cristina was still sustained by a certain rather magical expectation about her status as the main electorate. In 2019 it was the finger that a President imposed with just sending a tweet. That expectation flew over the days prior to the registration of the candidates for the Paso. Another tweet? Some rabbit from the galley? The vice president used that silver bullet in a hasty and erratic manner. By leading the angry and violent offensive against the constituents of the province of Jujuy, brought to present value a future presumption. On Flag Day, Cristina did not install a candidate with her tweet, but rather an opposition strategy.

Just when he had to reserve his word to influence the choice of the candidate, he used it to depreciate its value. He was sincere that December 11 is perceived by Kirchnerism as a trench of resistance, outside the national government, activating a removal campaign. It caused December 11 to be perceived by society as an imperative for unity to protect the new government from those fanatical assaults. Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta recognized each other quickly before the tweet of the galley, with a simple slogan: that the Paso do not separate what Cristina has united.

It is true that Alberto Fernández validated the entire scandal with his public word. It is a word whose vacuity he himself admits, so that -in all conscience- he brought a harmless and free support. Meanwhile, he acted in a much more effective way by sending Aníbal Fernández to support the candidacy of Daniel Scioli, irritating for Cristina. A skillful declarant, Aníbal installed a very poisonous discursive axis for the vice president for the internal front: “This is between Peronism and La Cámpora.” Old dispute between Caesar’s legionaries and the petulant escorts of the Praetorian Guard.

When the time came to install her candidate, Cristina had resurrected the crack; threatened with a growing anti-systemic power; exposed to the Minister of the Interior and his pre-candidate in a removal maneuver; silently canceled Jorge Capitanich for his political responsibilities around a macabre crime; opened a negotiation channel with other governors to block Alberto Fernández, and instructed his son Máximo to try to proscribe Daniel Scioli with Balbinism manuals. It is still unknown how a conservative like Juan Manzur slipped into the ranks of the decimated generation. Some attribute the irruption of the cop to the inexperience of Eduardo de Pedro. It seems more like a consequence of the chaos that Cristina unleashed after she squandered her silver bullet with Gerardo Morales. While Sergio Massa waited in silence.

two different visions

Before launching De Pedro, some analysts maintain, Kirchnerism could have agreed on a formula with Massa that would have triumphed comfortably against any internal armed forces of Alberto Fernández. “Instead of winning on the field, Kirchnerism lost on the desk,” they explain. PBut at that point the readings fork. Between Massa and Cristina there is an opposite strategic look. Massa believes that he can win the elections if there is a dispute over the political center; the vice gives up the election and tries to design a transition of exit and obstruction. Who gets the forecast right will lead the resistance? This divergence explains why the governors tipped the balance towards the Minister of Economy: almost all of them have revalidated their districts, why should they join the strategy of losing?

Cristina disbelieves in that voluntarism. He is wary that Massa will be able to convince the electorate about how well he has managed the economy. He understands that, for Massa, the candidacy is oxygen to negotiate with the Monetary Fund and that for him even a defeat would be a decent way out for the ineffective audacity of having believed himself Minister of Economy. Let Sergio and Alberto say that they ended 20 years of Kirchnerism; she will be delivering -without signing the papers- an old taxi, without gasoline and destroyed.

Together for Change received Massa’s candidacy with caution and nuances. The electoral scene shrinks at the margins and widens in the center. The main opposition understands that Massa’s unified candidacy has just demolished a myth: that there was a molten government of which Cristina was not a part. That myth does not square with the single list. Patricia Bullrich is the one who best understood the maneuver and went out to push Massa against the same wall: “The arsonist now presents himself as a firefighter.” A preventive move: if Cristina does not know her government, that she does not imagine Massa that she will be able to use the same resource.

On Rodríguez Larreta’s side, Cristina’s mistake with Jujuy cleared the vice-presidential path for Morales that he always wanted to have and enabled the head of the Buenos Aires government to give a more emphatic speech to seduce Bullrich voters. But Massa’s candidacy competes with Larreta’s on the flank of consensus and agreement. The violence in the north demonstrated that not even a practically unanimous constituent consensus could avoid the stones of political extremism. “A 70% consensus does not guarantee social peace,” said political scientist Andrés Malamud, with a nod to Rodríguez Larreta’s command. Another intellectual, Vicente Palermo, warned of the opposite risk: “The will and a social and electoral mandate are essential, but that basis alone does not solve the problem of government capacity.” Message for Bullrich: Strength and decisiveness are two different things.





