This time it was in Lomas de Zamora: a man was murdered to steal his motorcycle in Budge

Insecurity has no limits, and the only question every day is to see in which area of ​​the suburbs there were more victims. And this Friday, when the horrible murders of Morena Domínguez in Lanús and the doctor Juan Carlos Cruz in Morón, the crime was known Juan Carlos Pompa, 41 years old, who worked as a bus driver in Lomas de Zamora and he was mortally wounded when two criminals stole his motorcycle in Ingeniero Budge, Lomas de Zamora district.

As indicated, Pompa was attacked by two criminals around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of the streets Bernardo O’Higgins and Tartagal. They threatened him with firearms and shot him twice, wounding him in the chest and one leg. The thieves fled with the motorcycle and a neighbor’s call 911 meant that when the Pompa police arrived they could tell what had happened. An ambulance took the shot taxi driver to the Gandulfo Hospital, but this Friday it was indicated from that health center that Pompa had died, thus adding his name to the endless list of those who have been murdered during robbery in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Pompa was originally from the province of Córdoba, but lived in the area a few years ago, was separated and had a 10-year-old daughter. The police from Lomas de Zamora Police Station 10 are working to find the murderers, but it was learned that there are no cameras in the dangerous area where the robbery took place, so testimonies from neighbors were collected to try to find the thieves.

According to details provided by law enforcement authorities, Pompa could notify the police who helped him that two criminals had shot him and had taken his motorcycle. Shortly after, an ambulance took him to the Gandulfo Hospitalwhere finally passed away hours later due to the injuries he had sustained.

The police personnel of the police station began an investigation of the homicide in search of possible witnesses, since in the area There are no security cameras. For their part, Scientific Police personnel carried out the corresponding tests and found three pods served.

Marisa Pompa, sister of the deceased taxi driver, told telam what “All of us brothers are from Córdoba capital, we don’t know what happened, we have unbearable pain,” assured.

The prosecutor Javier Gramajo, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 1 of the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Department, intervened in the case and ordered the autopsy to be carried out. The cause has been labeled as “homicide“And so far no people have been arrested.

Insecurity in the suburbs does not give truce

This is the fourth murder reported in the suburbs in recent days. The week began with the murder of Morena Dominguez that moved an entire country. The 11-year-old girl was robbed while she was on her way to school in the Lanus neighborhood in an attempt to steal her cell phone.

According to the autopsy, he died of internal bleeding. when she was beaten by the criminals who stole her belongings and they dragged her down the street a few meters. Two people were arrested in the case.both over 18 years old.

The next day, in the midst of the “shock” over Morena’s death, they murdered the doctor Juan Carlos Cruz 52 years old in Morón. The surgeon was approached by three criminals at the door of the José Manuel Estrada Model Teaching Institute in a attempt to steal the car. So far they could not identify them.

Finally, Nelson Daniel Peralta He was assassinated this Friday by three criminals who entered his house to rob him this Friday in the town of Guernica. By resisting theft, criminals he was shot five times in the chest and then they fled.

