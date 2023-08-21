This time the bear loses its hair and the habit

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s always embarrassing to find yourself in the position of not being able to appreciate a series that has really received immoderate praise from everyone, at least reading the American and homegrown reviews, from «The Atlantic» to the latest blog. I think back to the looks of pity I reserved for those who told me they didn’t see the merits of Succession and I apologize, brothers and sisters, now I understand.

The second season of The Bear (on Disney +) is, without a doubt, a product of the highest level. The cultural status achieved with the first, excellent, season is visible in the number and quality of the guest stars: Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, Gillian Jacobs, Sarah Paulson, among others, parade with short appearances or real characters secondary.

It picks up where we left off: the 300,000 dollars incomprehensibly hidden in the tomato cans are invested in the renovation of the place and, without wasting much time explaining the logic of the various steps, other money must be borrowed. While the works go on, with a thousand setbacks and failures, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) study the new menu, offering moments of always welcome culinary pornography enriched by dialogues, comments and a dramaturgy that works on the symbolic association between the dishes created and the psychological dynamics of the characters. Sydney is now a full-fledged protagonist, she accumulates playing time perhaps even greater than Carmy herself. The friendship between the two, which fortunately excludes any romantic development, is again one of the best things: between devotion and moments of distrust, jealousy and open-hearted dialogues.

The very tight anxiety-producing sequences that made the fortune of the first season are always present: alarms, timers, alarm clocks and telephones ring continuously as the backdrop for many scenes; again disaster is constantly around the corner. This time, however, we also take some time to breathe: we can follow Sydney as she wanders through Chicago restaurants with a notebook in hand, looking for inspiration for the menu; or Marcus (Lionel Boyce), who is granted an entire episode and a study trip to Copenhagen to perfect himself in the art of dessert, in a restaurant that is clearly Noma even though nobody says so explicitly. All secondary characters have room to grow and expand, thus conveying a greater sense of unity.

Yet, yet (hereafter I’m forced to give some spoilers, be warned): perhaps the cynicism in me is getting the better of me, but the psychology of these characters follows an optimistic schematism worthy of a 90s Aaron Sorkin screenplay : Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), for example, within a week transforms into a completely different person, suddenly able to appreciate the beauty of serving others; Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), also sent to study at the expense of the heavily indebted restaurant, sails two meters off the ground with her gaze full of gratitude and desire to learn; the new entry Claire (Molly Gordon), a longtime friend with whom Carmy embarks on a relationship, a character devoid of any interest, a good girl next door whose beautiful smiling face is the subject of numerous endless dreamy close-ups.

