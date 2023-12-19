This Tuesday the La Voz Stimulus Awards will be presented

This Tuesday is the big day, a great day for Cordoba sports. For 30 years, La Voz was committed to the future, to trust in work, to believe in processes. There are decades of telling our young people that they have a future in what they do, to keep going, that sport is the way. An excellent way to show them that they always pay respect, effort and dedication.

From December 1993 to December 2023, there were 30 years of Estímulo awards, of this great party that is so much ours that it now belongs to everyone. And this afternoon we will celebrate it in our house, with the sports family, which throughout these three years knew how to adopt this celebration as the great Cordoba sports celebration.

The Carlos Ortiz auditorium of La Voz del Interior will be filled with hope this Tuesday with the 21 young promises of our sport who will receive their Stimulus award to reach an impressive total of 898 in all of history. Surrounded by affection and affection, those who begin to take the first steps of their sports career will have the possibility of living and enjoying a dream moment.

Furthermore, the auditorium, our home, will be filled with pride with the presence of outstanding figures and institutions that will receive their distinctions for what they have done during this busy and once again full year of activities. The person who receives the Lifetime Achievement award will be filled with nostalgia and gratitude.

And it will be pure emotion and recognition when the name of those chosen as Córdoba Athlete of the Year 2023 is revealed.

Athlete of 2023

Just a year ago, fifteen-year-old Chiara Ferretti received her Estímulo en vela award. Today, with a fourth place in the 2023 Pan American Games and the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 in her pocket, the Carlospacense is one of the candidates for Córdoba Athlete of the Year 2023 at the big La Voz party.

Along with the sailor from Villa Carlos Paz, another 17 names were put up for consideration by our audiences to choose who best represented us this season. Divided into three categories (soccer, team sports and individual sports), the candidates for Córdoba Sportsperson of the Year received the support of the people to define the first cut. Then, between the Mundo D Editorial Team and the jury of previous winners, the top figure of 2023 was chosen.

The nominees this time were Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Santiago Longo (Belgrano), Rodrigo Villagra (Talleres), Fernando Alarcón (Instituto), Maximiliano Espinillo (Los Murciélagos), Gracia Sosa (Las Murciélagas), Julieta Jankunas and Tomás Santiago ( hockey), Franco Baralle (basketball), Gastón Revol (rugby seven), Bianca Cugno (volleyball), Juan Cruz Mallía (rugby), Macarena Ceballos (swimming), Agustín Destribats (wrestling), Chiara Ferretti (sailing), Jorge Fernández Valdés (golf), Victoria Woodward (athletics) and José Torres (BMX).

The invitation is made, the proposal is launched. Like every year, La Voz rewards the past, present and future in an unforgettable party in which emotions intertwine and the dreamiest looks are reflected in the most experienced ones.