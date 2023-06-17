This was the assault of the bandits on La Trochita in Esquel

The recreation of the legend of the robberies to the train in esquel. Another legend, La Trochita, was advancing on the rails back to the Nahuelpan station, 19 kilometers away, when fearsome bandits on horseback stopped the formation

A “wound” to pure laughter. Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

“Stop the train!”

The actors and passengers lived an unforgettable moment in the surroundings of Esquelwhen by surprise a group of armed “outlaws” arrested La Trochita on their return from Nahuelpan.

Fearsome “bandits” to attack stopped the formation. Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

The law had trouble bringing order. Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

As a result of their quick action, the bandits managed to reduce the sheriff with the help of some passengers,

The “hostages” in the wagon. Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

Meanwhile, other passengers escaped without realizing that women and children had been taken hostage in a wagon.

Finally, the thug Coyote Kidd managed to escape hidden with the loot in one of the wagons of the Old Patagonian Express.

The sheriff in trouble. Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

Thus, Chubut celebrated the 78th Anniversary of the arrival of La Trochita in Esquel with a beautiful trip to Nahuelpan, launching a new brand and having fun with an assault on the train. The best memory for everyone who was there.

The most feared thief in the west… of Chubut. Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

The appointment was the Saturday May 27 at 10 a.m.. The starting point was Esquel, that paradise in the mountain range of chubut in which a legendary steam train runs at the foot of the mountains.

The staging included the roar of “bombs.”

Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

The point of arrival, the station nahuelpan 18 kilometers away, with its promise of handicrafts and exquisite flavors of Patagonia.

To escape! Photos: Courtesy Facebook La Trochita Chubut

But it was not all, because Jack Bradford, Coyote Kid and his highwaymen recreated the legend of the assaults on La Trochita, the magical steam train that locomotive and the wagons manufactured 100 years ago, that marvelous formation that linked the towns of Río Negro and Chubut and which has so much sentimental value in the area, today converted into a tourist train with shorter sections.

When will the next train robbery be?

The next train robbery is scheduled for spring, but the exact date is not yet known. After the success of this return to the adventures of Jack Bradford, Coyote Kid and the gang of gunmen, it is best to keep an eye on the networks of La Trochita Chubut so as not to miss it. We promise to tell you as soon as we know.

The next departures in June of La Trochita from Esquel

They are outings without “assaults”, but just as wonderful, up to Nahuelpan.

Monday 06/19 departure 10:00 a.m., return 1:00 p.m.

Saturday 06/24 departure 10:00 a.m., return 1:00 p.m.

How to book your ticket?

* Via web: www.latrochita.org.ar

* Via email to [email protected]

* Via WhatsApp at 2945 335 060

Next departures in July of La Trochita from El Maitén

All the outings are with a guided visit to the Railway Museum and the Repair Shops.

* On Tuesday the 11th, Tuesday the 18th and 25th up to km 228 at 12:00 pm.

* The departures of the 11th and 18th will offer a gastronomic proposal: carrero stew prepared on the salamanders of the passenger cars, recalling those times when during long trips it was cooked on the salamanders fed by firewood.

* And on Saturdays 15 and 22 to Ñorquincó (Province of Río Negro) on a trip of more than 75 km round trip, touring the incredible Patagonian landscapes. Departures scheduled for 11:00 a.m., returning at 3:30 p.m.

Do you want to reserve your ticket in La Trochita?

Landline: 02945-495626

Via Whatsapp: +542945333803

Email: ferroelmaité[email protected]

Web: www.latrochita.org.ar



