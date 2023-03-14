The most successful reality television show is Big Brother and the edition that started in October of last year in Argentina is already approaching the final. Santiago del Moro revealed details of the path that the program will have until the winner is known. Also, Romina was surprised by the production and was able to see her daughters.

As anticipated, the participant would receive a visit from her daughters. That finally happened tonight.

The reunion was after five months. It was an emotional moment with Mía, Nina and Felicitas.

“Everyone in the living room,” Big Brother announced to the rest of the participants, to make it an intimate moment. of Romina with her family.

“I’m very happy”, he told his daughters.

Romina couldn’t contain her excitement. “They see you every day”told Marita, one of the relatives who entered with her daughters.

“I see them very well,” said Romina. Then, she went to look for “Caramelo”, one of the dogs that are in the house.

From the program they communicated that in the rest of the week, each participant will receive a visit.

The most anticipated reunion❤️ Romina was able to hug Mía, Feli and Nina after 5 months🥲 Look #GranHermano at https://t.co/Ppl6ji2TwC! #GH2022 pic.twitter.com/1g0s9QDiwn — Big Brother (@GranHermanoAr) March 14, 2023

This will be the way to the final in Big Brother

The driver Santiago del Moro, revealed what the road to the Big Brother final will be like. He explained that there will be three people who will arrive as finalists.

The next test of the leader, It will take place between today and Tuesday. It will be by doubles. They decided that they would be Marcos and Romina, and Julieta and Nacho.

Then, the members of the winning team, They will face each other and from there the leader of the week will come out. Then, for the last time, there will be a negative vote from the public to define the three contestants who are finalists. The next vote will be decided by directly choosing the participant who is victorious.



