This was the inaugural ceremony of the Under 20 World Cup, in the preview of Argentina’s debut

Although the Sub 20 World Cup 2023 already started in our country with the agonizing victories of the United States New Zealand earlier, the formal inauguration of the maximum youth tournament arrived minutes after 5:30 p.m., at the stadium Mother of Citiesin Santiago del Estero, where the Argentine team is already playing its first match against Uzbekistan.

The ceremony, which was not particularly extensive, included the presentation of local artists and ballet choreographies, which in a different way, They represented the main cultural currents of the country.

Before a stadium that little by little was dyed blue and white, as usually happens in the presentations of the senior team, the current world champion, the show began with aA game of lights, little pieces of paper and sounds reminiscent of tangothe Creole musical genre par excellence.

According to what was revealed, the ceremony was in charge of the government of Santiago del Estero, which opted for an austere and brief presentationgiven the expectation generated by the presentation of those led by Javier Mascherano.

The Mother of Cities witnesses… the presentation ceremony! All the countries come together in the middle of the field to the rhythm of “Tanguera” interpreted by Mora Godoy. 💻Watch the U-20 World Cup at https://t.co/fnEKkuadQ9#SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/EFe00RaWfZ — Public Television (@TV_Publica) May 20, 2023

After some artistic performances, which also rescued the provincial culture, an extensive blue cloak, with the tournament logo in the middle, occupied the field of play and curtains were displayed on it.with the flags of the 24 participating countries.

After the presentation, which materialized the austere and sober spirit wielded by the executive from Santiago, the voice of the stadium He took the word to announce the departure of the teams to the green grass, where the ball is already rolling.

Sub 20 World Cup: the beginning had agonizing triumphs of New Zealand and the United States

Before the presentation of the Argentine National Team there were two matches that opened the activity of the Sub 20 World Cup that is played in the country. New Zealand and the United States each achieved agonizing victories in their respective debuts.

For Group Awhich includes Javier Mascherano’s team, The New Zealand national team, with a share of opportunism, defeated Guatemala today 1-0.

United States beat Ecuador 1-0 in the Bicentennial Stadium of San Juan, in the debut of group B of the World Sub 20 from Argentina.

