When the first star comes out this Wednesday, it will begin Pesaj, the Jewish Passover, one of the most important festivities on the Jewish calendar, which this year will be celebrated between Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 13.

Pesach has a fixed start date: it is the 15th day of Nisan (a month on the Hebrew calendar that falls between March and April on the Western calendar).

It does not always coincide with Christian Easter, as will happen this year.

The first and last days of Pesach are holy (“yom tov”) and no work is done.

What is celebrated on Pesach

Pesaj commemorates the Exodus from Egypt and is considered the festival of freedom.

In the ceremony, the Haggadah, the story of the liberation from Egypt, is read.

There is a food restriction: “chametz” is prohibited, the derivatives of the five cereals: wheat, rye, barley, oats and spelt, in contact with water for more than 18 minutes. This is in memory of the days in the desert, where it was not possible for the people led by Moses to leaven and cook the bread. The “unleavened bread” (matzah) is eaten.

“This ban is a way of showing solidarity with the precarious food that the Jewish people had to eat during their passage through the desert,” they explained from the Daia.

In addition, other symbols are used, such as the bitter herbs (to remember the forced labor to which the Egyptians subjected), the jelly called charoset (recalls the mud), the wing of a roasted bird –zroa– that brings back the paschal lamb and the four cups of wine, as a sign of rejoicing.

