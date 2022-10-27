horoscope of the weekJupiterreversePisces，intuitionOutbreak Week. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

What’s the horoscope like for the week of October 24-30?



Jupiter retrograde back to Pisces

This week, Jupiter will retrograde back to Pisces on Friday, so this week is defined as the week of intuition eruption, because this time Jupiter retrograde back to Pisces will be retrograde to November 24th. During this period, there will be about a month, that is, we will Go and calm down, because before he was in Aries and let us rush and try a lot of new things, new creations, then now it’s time to turn around and organize your thoughts, or use your intuition to judge whether to continue or not ? Is it the time when the way you should go, after it goes straight? We are going to clear the karma well. Jupiter retrogrades back to Pisces, that is, the energy of the water constellation moves, so the students of the water constellation, you are also named to this Jupiter, which will give us the opportunity to shine, or have the opportunity to show ourselves. Have any plans to get moving this week!



Saturn direct

Saturn has gone direct this week, it will start moving forward from 18.5 degrees, so for those who have stars after 18.5 degrees, your situation is coming, Saturn is about to reverse the fate, which is the suffering you suffered before, then Is it worth it now? What is the effect? You will see it!



Mercury in Scorpio

On October 30, which is Sunday, there are two important astrological signs, one is that Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury enters Scorpio from Libra, and we finally have to enter the next stage. That is, if you are divorced, you should be talking about property distribution now, or our focus is on how to cooperate better with others, and how to distribute benefits better? That Mercury Scorpio will also make us pay attention to all Scorpios, so Scorpio friends, you are going to be the focus, and the gossip will be your turn.



mars retrograde

Mars will also start retrograde on Sunday, and there is already Mars stagnant in front of it. I think Aries should feel very much. If it is retrograde now, that is, when we step on the brakes, then when Mars is in Gemini, we will miss it. read, right? Now that it is retrograde, what books we read before, or the previous classics, previous literature, and previous writers are likely to remind us, so it is time to read old books.

What is the impact on individual constellations?

Tired: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius

Taurus classmates are actually very uncivilized types you will encounter this week. No matter what you say, they don’t understand or accept them. Of course, this is very nerve-racking, or in the eyes of the other party, you are the uncivilized type. the person who accepts. Then the same is true in terms of emotions, you will hurt your own heart, or you will suffer from your own suffering, and others will not be able to enter and interact with you.

Cancer friends, maybe you will receive a difficult task, no matter how you do it, it will only be a little better, then of course it is a process, you can use it as a test, or it is within the responsibility, we Just accept it, but don’t take it to heart. So in terms of feelings, the best way to express is what do you think the problem is? I believe that with such an expression, it will start to activate your relationship, but you have to be brave.

Friends of Virgo zodiac signs may not have enough resources in terms of work, for example, there are not enough manpower, or it is very difficult to do things, or there is not enough funds, etc., and you have to run around 3:30. If this part is worthwhile, we will do it. Face the problem and deal with it. Then you may not have enough dating time in terms of relationship, or you may not be in a very happy mood, these will affect your peach blossom luck, because your heart is not here.

Friends of the Sagittarius constellation, you are actually quite prone to insomnia. You are troubled by this. I think it may be because you have too many troubles at work. There are many places that cannot be covered. Sleeping well is very important. For you, because you may be able to I got a lot of inspiration and inspiration in the dream, and the period of cerebral neurasthenia is a symbol of bad luck. In terms of relationship, you have a tendency to think too much, maybe it’s not going well recently, right? I have also seen the barriers in the relationship between two people that you cannot pass. This is more clearly seen, and naturally you have no way to escape from reality, so the relationship has begun to enter the next stage.

Stable: Aries, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Friends of Aries may be killed by your own ideas in career and work, so it is better for you to come up with less bad ideas, especially if your ruler is about to retrograde, okay? Of course, many things put the brakes on the brakes, but it is a period of restraint, reduction or slowdown. Then the same is true in terms of emotions. You will also find that the ambiguity around you seems to have disappeared, but in fact, it is not gone. Everyone is busy with their own affairs. Don’t beat yourself up, and you should also be busy with your own affairs first.

Libra constellation friends, you are a little stubborn in your work. For example, you will be stubborn, you must follow certain steps, or you must do it. There is too little flexibility. I want to remind you to pay attention to this. Then in terms of love, you will also have a little attachment in the world of yourself, and you have done nothing wrong to you, but a certain kind of brain is not open, and you will lose your luck. Of course, it is a pity. The original relationship was fine, but the new relationship couldn’t come in.

Friends of Capricornus may actually be finishing a trip in terms of work, and then starting the next one, or resigning, or seeking a new position. I think this week is also a good time, so I will finish this matter well. Bar. Then emotionally, there may be a situation where you unravel the misunderstanding, or you find yourself misunderstanding something.

Aquarius students, your work this week may be related to things related to overseas, so if you are in trade, or have some connections with overseas, this week should be quite busy. When it comes to relationships, you should pay attention. You have a little bit of talk with the other person, because it is very likely that what you see is different from what he sees, so you need to communicate for a longer time.

Like: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Pisces

Gemini classmates are actually an octopus this week. Use your omnipotence. Do we say that your intuition is open? Sometimes you don’t really need to use your head to deal with it. Sometimes you can deal with it with your intuition and cleverness, but you can cope better. You don’t need to think too much about a lot of things, you can make a pretty decent response, and you don’t know why you can do eight things at the same time after you finish it, you are very busy. When it comes to relationships, you have to be careful with what you say, because you don’t have the heart to use it in your relationship, and sometimes jokes may go too far, which is inappropriate.

Leo friends are actually working, and you have been taking a solid route recently. If this is your major, I believe you will do well. If this is your cross-border attempt, then you are too cautious and you will not be light, and then you will not be able to achieve that good effect, so you have to relax a little. In terms of relationships, you are also more persistent. You care about the other party’s response. Sometimes the other party’s response is good. Because you don’t feel good about yourself, you think of him as bad. This is yours. Weakness.

Scorpio constellation friends may be close to the trend you want recently in terms of work or career, but you must not get carried away, absolutely not, it is not the time to be proud, if you are proud, it will lead to Bad criticism, so be careful to hold back. In terms of relationships, there has been a lot of good news recently. You have to be more confident in yourself, because the conditions of the people who come here are quite good, so you are really worth it.

Friends of Pisces constellation have a raise in work, or a situation where others see your advantages, which is of course a great thing, and recently in material life should be quite happy, such as buying To the dreamy product you want, make you feel that life is good, and this kind of good thing happens. Then in terms of relationships, you should pay attention. If you are a little pragmatic, then you are not so romantic recently, so you may scare off a lot of people who think you are romantic.

