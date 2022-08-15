access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

It’s weird to say, I don’t know where the regulations came out, anyway, the general rules of the League of Legends solo, everyone’s default is one blood, one tower, one hundred knives, that is, kill the opponent once, push down the first defense tower, or make up more than one knife. 100 is a win.

Even later, the game official added a solo game to the All-Star Game on the basis of this rule. Uzi is the double champion of the official solo competition ▼

However, with the popularity of solo, the use of custom rooms in League of Legends has gradually changed. Now it has become a place for many businesses to advertise, what “? Mei Neody Q, ********, Sheny “Si Mi chat”, what is “Easy j value, do Gong at home, Shixin 50r+, detailed? Q”. . .

Recently, in LOL’s solo room, a new type of advertisement appeared: no sister, no high-paying job, but more simple and direct: send money.

What does that mean?

These solo rooms are set up as a “promotion” arena. The entry threshold for this arena is very low. Generally, according to the owner’s process, first download and register an APP or follow an account, so that’s OK.

Then you need to try your best to win in the solo with the homeowner. If you win, you will be offered 200 RMB, and if you lose, there is no loss at all.

Does it sound like a safe bet?

It is true that there is no loss, but it is the other side who makes the profit and you who loses.

Because this solo battle has a lot of very strict restrictions: the solo field must be the Howling Abyss map, and you can make up 100 knives first, and push a tower first, even if you push the base first, it is not a win.

You can only win if you get one blood.

To explain to those who don’t play LOL, LOL’s Howling Abyss map has a feature, that is, you can’t buy equipment if you don’t die, and you won’t quickly restore blood and blue when you return to the spring, so in disguise, participants are required to complete the kill with the initial equipment. .

Then the homeowner will choose the hero Ornn. This hero’s passive skill is that he can buy equipment outside the spring, so he can take advantage of the equipment so that you can’t kill him, so you can’t get the money, and it becomes someone else’s for nothing. a new user.

I have to say that the cost of pulling new users is really low. Back then, Pinduoduo claimed a reward of 1,000 yuan for a new user.

Originally, this scam was spread on a small scale from the beginning. After all, everyone is now well-informed and knows that there will be no pie in the sky.

But the up master @小青龙阿phelios directly rectified the scam.

From the name, this old man knows that it is the Aphelios Zhuli, the kind that records the collection of Aphelios every day.

Everyone knows that the hero Aphelios can’t understand without a 985’s head, so the video has been tepid.

Until he “give up his faith” and posted a video called “Uncovering the League of Legends Custom Solo Scam”.

In the video, he said, “A few years ago, even if the rookie came, I would have to lose 200 and leave”, but on the other hand, he took risks and challenged himself.

This is a bit like a chess endgame at a roadside stall. Although you know it’s hard to win, you just can’t help but want to try it, so Xiao Qinglong thinks too, this scam is not a dead game. League of Legends has a hundred A hero who can definitely break the game.

He first took out his own understanding: Card Master Drizzt.

The card’s big move can be sent to the opponent’s tower to die, and then you can go home to buy equipment, which can smooth out the equipment gap or even form a lead.

In addition, if you go out and buy mage equipment, the opponent Ornn will naturally produce magic resistance equipment. After we go home, we will take one back and buy AD equipment, so that we can beat the opponent by surprise and win the victory.

The ideal is very full, but the reality is very skinny. In the end, the opponent’s Aoun hid in the spring water, and Xiao Qinglong’s card was helpless.

Painstakingly planting flowers and flowers failed, inadvertently planting willows and willows to make shade, after the video of Xiaoqinglong became popular.

For a time, this solo scam evolved into a large-scale network-wide brainstorming event.

Netizens from all walks of life came to the battle, and they showed their understanding and ideas, and wanted to crack the scam.

Xiao Qinglong quickly selected several of the most popular methods.

One is to use a dog’s head (they all say that the outside world will be called Nasus, the god of desert death).

What is the reason for this breakup? Because Desert Reaper’s Q skill is an infinite growth skill, every time you kill a minion with your Q skill, you can permanently increase the damage of your Q skill.

And this number of layers is doubled in the Howling Abyss map, so theoretically it can be stacked very quickly, hundreds of thousands of layers in minutes.

The netizen who initiated the initiative claimed that “a dog’s head on the 1000th floor cannot be beaten by six gods’ weapons”, so Xiao Qinglong started a crazy QQQ journey.

In the end, he found out that even if he was passive, he still couldn’t beat Aoun, and was finally killed by Yuetao. Xiao Qinglong said angrily: “Who said this can beat the Six Gods’ weapons?”

Xiao Qinglong, who did not give up, attacked again, this time using Ryze.

The principle of Ryze is actually similar to that of cards. He can send towers to give equipment, and he can trick the opponent to give magic resistance to himself but give AD equipment.

Better than the card is that Ryze’s ultimate move can transport minions into the spring to resist towers, theoretically giving time to enter the spring to kill Ornn.

This time all the scripts went as expected, but after the troops were transported into the spring, Ryze’s damage was too scratchy to kill Ornn in a short time.

In the end, Xiao Qinglong said with hatred that if the card can lead soldiers, he will definitely win (so shout with me: Ultimate Magic Tome yes!).

In the following days, Xiao Qinglong has been using various routines of netizens to test, except for Aoun, who “joins if you can’t beat it”, neither side can do anything about the other, and the rest without exception, all the challenges failed.

Until he used Panson.

Pan Sen can use his ultimate move to fly behind the enemy and send the tower to buy equipment, and then use the high-explosive combo of star eclipse to break down Ornn, who has not yet formed his defense equipment, and finally achieve the kill achievement.

And unlike netizens’ prediction of deleting friends and running away, this “conscience” stall owner actually added WeChat and transferred 200 to Xiaoqinglong.

Later, after Xiao Qinglong’s high-intensity military training, the deception has become more naked.

Any game that lasts more than 20 minutes is lost, even if you die once.

Even when you are about to get your blood, you surrender directly, turning a scam with a chance of life into a proper scam.

Even if this is the case, there are still brothers who successfully broke the game with the operation and game understanding, but the operation requirements are relatively high, so they will not be released for everyone to learn. If you are interested, go to station B to see it.

As we write this, the scam has evolved in an even more shameless direction.

Now it looks like a pure custom solo room. It claims to be able to go back to the city to replenish blood and buy equipment. One blood, one tower, one hundred dollars. The owner does not play Ornn, and the user is not limited to heroes. Sounds reasonable?

But just when we entered this room by mistake, we found that an old man was talking frantically in it, spit and tears about his history of blood and tears, saying that he handed over his mobile phone number and was used to register on various platforms. information, but in the end, it was directly kicked by the liar.

The angry old brother spent the whole day in the room tirelessly discouraging everyone who wanted to be petty and cheap.

So in the end, I would like to remind everyone again, don’t be greedy for petty cheap and believe the small advertisements in the game.

If you really want to find someone to solo, or if you can challenge this Aoun arena, leave a message in our comment area with your region + personal ID, and add friends online for a battle, isn’t it more reliable?

Written by: Bajie

Edit: upper thread

Content reference: Bilibili: @小青龙Aphelios League of Legends solo scam