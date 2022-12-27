This year, the songs you have heard and the road you have traveled | Very ShanghaiFly into the homes of ordinary people

2022 is coming to an end

What events are vividly remembered?

Who stay in the bottom of my heart?

Which emotions turn into melodies and hover in my ears

Lingering?

This issue is very Shanghai

we take to the streets

Come and listen to everyone sharing their annual theme song

please put on your headphones

open player

in the name of music

Open this special year-end inventory

Xinmin Evening News “Shanghai Moment””Exhibition

Lover Missed – Sue Five

It is said that it is a mistake to miss. In 2022, Mr. Shen has a new understanding of loving and being loved.

I didn’t see much at home in April and May, and then I saw too much “revenge” and finally broke up. Does this song also hide your love experience?

Creep（Explicit）-Radiohead

Ms. He felt that this year there was an “innocent love affair” in front of her, but she was timid due to inferiority complex, just like “you’re so special, but I’m a creep” in the lyrics.

But life has to go on. Putting aside feelings for the time being, she said she wanted to be like rock music, “Boom, boom, keep going, keep going.”

If I Take You-Liu Jinrui

Listening to this song, Mr. Liu is always moved by the broad artistic conception in the melody and lyrics.

“I like the open-mindedness and brightness in the lyrics, and people will feel that there is hope.” Mr. Liu turned around and ran to the taxi as soon as he finished speaking. He said that although he is always pushed forward by life, he can persevere if he has hope.

ABCD alphabet song

Sometimes it is very simple to be “brainwashed” by a song. For example, because teaching his son English, the nursery rhyme “ABCD” became Mr. Wang’s first reaction.

In 2022, more time will be spent at home. He said frankly that “other than work, he is a child” and hopes to travel next year. “After all, I have practiced English at home for a long time.”

Ordinary disco-Luo Tianyi/Yanhe

“A lot of people around me send back and forth the background music of the mini-game ‘A Sheep and a Sheep’ to express their state.” Mr. Yan joked that it was “wonderful”. .

In the cold winter wind, Mr. Yan expressed optimism: “As long as you have a good attitude, it’s no big deal.”

The Lone Warrior-Eason Chan

“The Lonely Brave”, a “Divine Comedy” that I have to mention this year. It is also the most mentioned pop song in interviews.

The 27-year-old Beibei said that sometimes he would “emo” on the way to work. This “battle song” that is “suitable for all ages” and “full of power” is very exciting to listen to.

Mr. Yu said that he and his daughter are fans of this song. In 2022, my daughter left home to study in the United States, and now she has learned to cook, cook, and take care of herself. As the song says, face life alone and stubbornly, and strive to grow up.

Walk and sing along the way, and share it together.

When tossing and turning, someone sang “He said this little pain in the wind and rain is nothing”;

When hesitating, someone comforted “those who are wrapped in light in their hearts will not change their original intentions”;

When about to give up, someone roared, “Who said playing ordinary games is not a hero”;

When we think about it, we know that “there is such a person in this world who lives in my flying youth”;

Looking back and starting again, we firmly believe that “the mountains and rivers are safe, and the fireworks are usually your wish-fulfilling view.”

After watching this video

Do you in front of the screen also have such a song

Want to share with us?

2023

Shifen Shanghai will accompany you

Record the heartbeat of the city

share each other’s stories

see you next year

Filming: Xinmin Evening News reporter Dong Yihong Liu Huiqin Huang Yuyue Dai Tianjiao

Poster: Liu Yuping