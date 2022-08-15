After launching a series of collaborations with New Balance and GRAMICCI, Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series, bringing a series of casual and practical options through the brand’s retro street style. Highlights of the season include Hunting Camo jackets and mohair cardigans in different patterns and colorways. In addition to Hunting Camo, the brand has also created many outerwear items, such as denim jackets, quilted jackets with the image of the earth on the back, Baseball jackets, hooded jackets, fleece jackets and more.

Thisisneverthat 2022 autumn and winter series products will be launched on the brand’s official website from August 19th. In order to release this season, the brand has launched a special website, which includes this season’s product catalogue, Lookbook and ASCII filters and so on. In addition, the brand will hold an “OFFLINE ONLY” event in Seoul that combines parties and exhibitions.