thisisneverthat Collaborates with GORE-TEX® and SHINKNOWNSUKE for Fishing-Themed Collection and Graphic Prints

thisisneverthat Collaborates with GORE-TEX® and SHINKNOWNSUKE for Exciting New Collection

Seoul-based streetwear brand thisisneverthat has recently joined forces with renowned outdoor clothing company GORE-TEX® to launch an exceptional fishing-themed collection. The collaboration also includes a partnership with graphic designer and artist SHINKNOWNSUKE, resulting in a unique and captivating range of apparel and accessories.

Incorporating GORE-TEX’s cutting-edge technology, thisisneverthat has crafted three jackets that boast durability, breathability, and windproof capabilities. The jackets are not only suitable for outdoor adventures but also trendy enough for everyday wear. Additionally, the collection features branded cargo pants, a bucket hat with seam seal technology, and Aquaguard zippers that significantly enhance water resistance. The fishing-themed series is set to hit the shelves of thisisneverthat’s Tokyo flagship store and official website on September 1st.

But the exciting collaborations don’t end there. thisisneverthat has also teamed up with SHINKNOWNSUKE to create a line of hoodies, tees, socks, and other items adorned with unique graphic prints. Inspired by SHINKNOWNSUKE’s iconic character “Mister,” the designs promise to be visually stimulating and highly sought-after. The collaborative collection is scheduled to be available on thisisneverthat’s official website at 12 pm on September 8th. Fashion enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for further release information.

To celebrate these fantastic partnerships, thisisneverthat and GORE-TEX® have planned a series of pop-up stores in various locations. From September 1st to 3rd, shoppers can visit the APPLE BUTTER STORE in Fukuoka for an exclusive shopping experience. On September 8th to 10th, an exciting pop-up store will be operated by thisisneverthat at the Frame Gallery. Finally, the flagship store in Tokyo will host the last pop-up store on September 11th. Fans and interested consumers are invited to discover and explore the collections at these temporary locations.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or a fashion aficionado, thisisneverthat’s collaborations with GORE-TEX® and SHINKNOWNSUKE offer an array of high-quality and visually appealing options. Mark your calendars for the release dates and make sure to visit the pop-up stores for a chance to get your hands on these limited edition pieces.

