After the Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat and New Balance brought a series of eye-catching cooperation products, the brand will then release the latest joint series with outdoor rock climbing brand GRAMICCI. Thisisneverthat combines its retro street style with the representative outdoor elements of GRAMICCI, and the T-Shirt launched is printed with retro-style outdoor landscape images, which ingeniously integrates the essence of the two brands, and the T-Shirt also has a unique color of retro atmosphere. Highlights from the collection include the brushed vest, which incorporates GRAMICCI’s signature Running Man into a totem, followed by other pieces that include trousers with adjustable cuffs, hoods, pouches and key rings. Thisisneverthat x GRAMICCI joint series will be available on the brand’s official website and stores on August 12. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.