thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 latest joint shoes first exposed

thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 latest joint shoes first exposed

thisisneverthat has ushered in many hot joint projects in recent years, including brands such as Clarks Originals, SUICOKE, Converse and New Balance, and the cooperation with New Balance is even more memorable. This time, following models such as 860v2, 1906 and 2002R, we welcome New The latest joint preview of Balance 550.

Thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 The latest joint shoe style fades away from the original traditional leather or common suede materials, and uses dark brown canvas to create the upper, and injects brand symbols such as thisisneverthat, New Balance 550, NB and printing to highlight brown Layered with black laces and an “N” logo made of cracked leather.

The official release information of this shoe has not yet been released, and it is expected to be officially released in the next few months.

