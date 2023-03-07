thom browne invited actress and singer Sammi Cheng to shoot a March blockbuster in Hong Kong, China, paying tribute to female power. Through the screen, we follow her interpretation through the simple style of architecture. She reinterprets classic gray tailoring and playful patchwork uniforms, wears long wing brogue heels, adorned with her signature four-stripes accessories, and walks in the urban landscape with mr. thom and hector bags. She showed herself confidently and sincerely, unshakable by the outside world. It perfectly describes the female spirit that Thom Browne wants to show: strong, sincere, and unlimited.

About Thom Browne:

Thom Browne is widely known for redefining modern suit tailoring. By continually challenging conventional proportions, Browne’s designs convey a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and tailoring.

Browne launched his label in 2001 with five gray suits, starting at a custom shop in New York’s West Village. And in the next few years, he will continue to expand his brand territory to a complete collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. The men’s collection started in 2003 and the women’s collection in 2011. Browne is also known for his highly conceptual fashion shows, which have attracted worldwide attention for their thought-provoking, dramatic themes and sets.

Browne has won the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award in 2006, 2013, and 2016, the GQ Designer of the Year Award in 2008, the FIT Advanced Customization Committee Award in 2017, and the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in 2012. His designs have been recognized by museums around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, Museum of Modern Art, Victoria and Albert Museum, Bath Costume Museum and Antwerp Fashion Museum.

The brand is currently sold in more than 300 top department stores and boutiques in more than 40 countries around the world, and has established offices in important cities and regions such as New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver, Kobe, etc. 105 retail stores, flagship stores and shop-in-shops. Thom Browne has joined the Zegna Group since 2018, is 90% owned by the group and has been officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange.