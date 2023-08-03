Thom Browne Releases First Fashion Book to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Title: Thom Browne Collaborates with Phaidon to Release Groundbreaking Fashion Book for 20th Anniversary

Subtitle: Celebrating two decades of innovation and influence in the clothing industry

Date: September 15, 202x

Thom Browne, the renowned American designer, is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the Thom Browne label with the release of its first-ever fashion book. Joining forces with esteemed art publisher Phaidon, the book highlights Browne’s groundbreaking impact on the fashion world and showcases the collaborative work of renowned photographer Johnny Dufort and Dutch graphic designer Ima Boom.

The monograph, spanning an impressive 420 pages, delves into the remarkable journey of Thom Browne throughout the decades, portraying over 200 stunning images featuring both men’s and women’s clothing. Attention to detail is the cornerstone of Browne’s designs, and this landmark book emphasizes that aspect, with sections dedicated to showcasing photos from the shows, separated by vellum pages. Moreover, the book includes never-before-published photographs alongside descriptive titles for each ensemble.

Scheduled for an official release on October 25th, this fashion book is a must-have for fashion enthusiasts and enthusiasts of Thom Browne’s work. However, for those eager early birds, a limited signed edition is already available for purchase on Phaidon’s official website at the price of $150. With its captivating visuals and insider insights, fashion connoisseurs and fans alike will undoubtedly find themselves captivated by the depth and elegance of Thom Browne’s creations.

Thom Browne’s fashion book not only provides an unprecedented look into the designer’s iconic brand but also offers a firsthand account of his journey and design philosophy. The book begins with a profile written by Browne’s partner, Andrew Bolton, offering unique and personal insights into the visionary designer’s rise.

As the release of the fashion book draws near, anticipation is growing among fashion aficionados who eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in Thom Browne’s awe-inspiring world. With this latest collaboration, the renowned designer continues to cement his position as a true innovator in the fashion industry.

For those interested in securing their copy of Thom Browne’s highly anticipated fashion book, be sure to visit Phaidon’s official website. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of fashion history and join the celebration of Thom Browne’s remarkable journey over the past two decades.

-End-

