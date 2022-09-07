September 8th local time is the online Mickey Mouse Day (Disney+ Day). Tom Hanks will play the live-action version of “Pinocchio”, which will be played by the carpenter Gabbit. And Thor 4: Love and Thunder.

In addition to the movie, Disney+ users can also watch the family-friendly series “Cars: Road Trip”, the youth growth drama “Growing Up” with Captain Marvel as the creator, and the “Gregory Adventures” (Epic Adventures with National Geographic) Bertie Gregory, behind-the-scenes films Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return):

The most important program for outdoor enthusiasts – “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin” created by Oscar winner Jin Guowei is scheduled to be broadcast on the Disney+ platform on September 7, local time:

The price of the Disney+ platform will increase from December 8 this year. The current price of $8 per month will rise to $11 per month. If you want to maintain the $8 per month subscription price, you need to accept advertisements. The company’s goal is that the Disney+ platform must turn a profit by 2023.

In addition, “Don’t Worry My Love” made waves at the Venice Film Festival again. This time, two actors were caught in the whirlpool of public opinion. The video shows Ha Juan spitting on Pai at the premiere without anyone noticing:

Due to the inconvenience of the situation, Pai Pai’s spokesman tried to deny it, claiming that it was an absurd joke caused by hallucinations. The two sides only respected and respected, and any other statement was a sensational fabrication.

“Honey Don’t Worry” is directed by female director Olivia Wilde. Florence Pugh, who starred in the film’s new Black Widow, refused to contact the director on the red carpet and was absent from the relevant press conference.

Pew was seated far away from the director at the premiere and left first when the audience stood up to applaud, forcing director Olivia Wilde to leave as well, making the applause only 4 minutes long.

There is only one situation that can cause this situation since ancient times.